District tennis roundup: Blue Springs South eliminated by Rockhurst

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South boys tennis coach Nathan Mooney has no complaints after seeing his team’s season end Tuesday.

The Jaguars fell 5-0 to perennial state power Rockhurst in a Class 3 District 7 semifinal after topping North Kansas City 5-0 on Monday.

Rockhurst swept doubles play and Kye Ried and Brock Dunlap fell in their singles matches to give the Hawklets the necessary five wins to halt the match.

No. 1 singles player Carter McIntosh was tied 4-4 in the first set when his match was halted.

“We had some good points but Rockhurst is just too good and we are playing to five wins,” Mooney said. “I think Carter could have made a match of it. He was about to go up 5-4 in the first set. Sam (Klosener) was up 2-1 in the second set. All good indicators before they got their five wins.”

The Jaguars swept doubles in the win over North Kansas City Monday. McIntosh and Klosener won 8-2 at No. 1, and the No. 2 team of Ried and Logan Dykhouse and the No. 3 team of Brock Dunlap and Will Ogrizovich each won 8-0.

Ried (6-1, 6-0) and Ogrizovich (6-0, 6-0) won in singles.

“We had a good season,” Mooney said. “We were going strong before we had to quarantine half of our varsity. On the flip side a few of our guys got some valuable varsity time that will be very beneficial for next year.”

PLATTE COUNTY 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: Chrisman’s team season came to an end with a loss to top-seeded Platte County in a Class 2 District 8 semifinal.

Platte County swept doubles and Cam Dickerson and Nino Florido completed singles losses to end the match. No. 1 singles player and individual state qualifier Jordan Twenter, David Keltner and Hunter Butt were all leading in the second sets when the match was halted.

“I am so proud of Zavier Jackson and Nino Florido's accomplishments this year in our program and I'm sad to see their journeys end,” Bears coach Jason Grubb said of the seniors. “Unlike many other coaches, I get the honor of coaching Jordan next week at state tennis. And our junior class is really strong, so I think there are bigger things in store for them next season. But we lost to a deeper team. My guys played hard and made me so proud. I will miss this particular group who was competitive in every match.”

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 5, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2: Grant Idoux had a had in both wins but Lee’s Summit North fell to Ray-Pec in a Class 3 District 6 semifinal Tuesday.

Idoux won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles – “one of his best singles matches on the season,” coach Stu Reece said – and combined with Parker Windhausen for an 8-4 win for the state-qualified No. 1 doubles team.

“Ray-Pec played really well,” Reece said. “We were about to win a tiebreak at No. 3 (Brayden Krause) and start a third set at No. 2 (Parker Windhausen) when the match ended.”

North rolled past Joplin in the first round Monday, sweeping doubles. Idoux and Winhausen and the No. 3 team of Matthew Gerber and Emery Kirchhoff each won 8-0 and Krause and Gabe Clifford won 8-4 at No. 2. Krause (6-1, 6-0) and Kirchhoff (6-0, 6-1) finished it off with singles wins.