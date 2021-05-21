Grain Valley's Compton twins capture all-state tennis honor

The Examiner staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Twins Carter and Kade Compton will be bringing home a medal from the Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Tennis Championships.

The juniors earned all-state honors and that medal with an eighth-place finish in Class 2 doubles at the state tournament Friday.

After a 6-1, 6-1 first-round loss to Brian Takarcyzk and David Ju, the eventual third-place finishers, in the first round Thursday, the Comptons bounced back with a pair of wins to reach the medal round on Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

“I am really proud of them,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “They have come on so fast in tennis, and especially doubles. Great for them to see the other players here and let that drive their offseason work.”

The Comptons bounced back with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Brady Brzycki and Jackson Koelling of Wentzville Liberty in the first round of the consolation bracket.

They then won a 7-5 first-set tiebreaker for a 7-6, 6-3 win over William Stark and Caleb Buxton of Branson in the consolation quarterfinals.

A 6-2, 6-1 loss to Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard of Thomas Jefferson Independent in Joplin put them in the seventh-place match.

The Comptons won the opening set over Webb City’s Trenton Hayes and Cale Stephens in the seventh-place match, but lost the second 6-3. They then lost the super tiebreaker 10-8 to finish eighth.

William Chrisman senior Jordan Twenter went two and out in the Class 2 singles championship.

He fell 6-1, 6-2 to Rafay Cheema of Wentzville Liberty in the first round. He then fell 6-3, 6-3 to Cameron Fisher of Lebanon in the first round of consolation play and was eliminated.

CLASS 3: Lee’s Summit North’s doubles team of Grant Idoux and Parker Windhausen finished one win away from playing for an all-state medal in the Class 3 state tournament.

The juniors dropped their first-round match to Liberty North’s Jackson Brown and Graham Carter, but rebounded from a 4-1 deficit in the first set to defeat Lex Embry and Aidan Guion of Wentzville Timberland in the first round of the consolation bracket.

But Idoux and Windhausen lost to Rockhurst’s Rohan Joseph and Peter Bodde in the consolation quarterfinals to end their season.

CLASS 1: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic’s Oliver Welman and Chris Oberkrom were scheduled to play in the Class 1 doubles tournament starting Friday afternoon.