Lee's Summit North girls tennis edges Blue Springs South on strength of five singles wins

Lee's Summit North sophomore Jacky Siegmeier stepped off the court with a dramatic 8-6 victory over Laila Motley to lift the Broncos to a 5-4 Suburban Big Eight victory over Blue Springs South on a day that was meant for tennis.

She was grinning ear to ear when coach Stu Reece said, "Jacky, come this way to meet the press."

Suddenly her smile disappeared, she had a confused look, as Reece chuckled, "It's easy. Just talk a lot about me and remember, it's Reece with a 'C,' not like the candy (Reese's), and twice as sweet."

The smile returned and Siegmeier said all the right things after the Broncos improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the win at Wilbur Young Park.

"There was a little pressure with all my teammates watching and supporting me, and this is my first year on varsity, but I was able to get a win and it was great," said Siegmeier, who moved from No. 3 junior varsity last year to No. 3 varsity this season.

"Today was just a great day – the weather was perfect, the South girls are all so nice and my teammates have really been supportive. We only have one varsity player back from last season so we're like a totally new team."

That returnee is No. 2 singles player Sarah Green, who saw a 5-0 lead disappear, but was able to hold on to edge Molly Wells 8-5 at No. 2 singles.

"I had to rely on my mental strength and my physical strength when she made that comeback," Green said. "This was such a great day because we're all pretty new and the South girls were great to play against. It's really fun when you compete against someone you respect and like, and that was what it was like for all of us today."

While she wasn't quite sure what to expect from her first interview, Siegmeier wanted to add, "Coach Reece – make sure you spell that correctly (laughing) – is the best. He is so supportive and would do anything for any of us. We love him and he is the perfect coach for a team with so many young players."

South looked to be in good shape going into the singles after Sumerlyn Vorachek and Wells claimed a win at No. 1 doubles and Motley and Kiersten Horn won at No. 2 doubles. North's Siegmeier and Farmer won at No. 3 doubles.

"Then we didn't do as well as we'd hoped in singles," South coach Jakob Estep said after his team fell to 3-3 and 0-2. "We were so, so close – and you have to give credit where credit is due. Stu's kids really played well today. They had to win five singles and they did."

Eleanor Cok won 8-6 at No. 5 singles and Ashley Farmer won 8-6 at No. 6.

"A lot of 8-6s today," Reece said. "We have been playing well in doubles, but we didn't play that well today with Jacky and Ashley getting our only win at No. 3, but we really responded in singles.

"I couldn't be any prouder of our girls, and it was fun to see Jacky get the win at No. 3 singles that clinched it for us."

South did have two double winners as No. 1 singles player Vorachek won 8-4 and teamed with Wells to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Her teammate Horn won at No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles, 8-6.

"We love all the girls from North and had so much fun today," Vorachek said. "It makes it interesting and really competitive when you play good friends, and that's what we were going today. Lily Temple, who I played in singles, is one of my best friends and we had a good, competitive match.

"We didn't get a team win today, but we played very competitive tennis and that will help us get wins down the road."