Truman's 'Ify' comes through against rival William Chrisman

All eyes were glued to Court No. 5 at Santa Fe Trail Park Tuesday afternoon.

Truman's No. 5 singles player Ifechukume Chigbogwu edged William Chrisman's Kennis Wohletz 9-7 to give the Patriots a heart-stopping 5-4 Suburban Middle Six Conference win over their longtime friendly rival.

With their teammates cheering every serve and volley, the opponents gave it everything they had — and a little bit more.

"All eyes were on Ify and Kennis," said Truman coach Scott Lett, who congratulated Wohletz and Chrisman coach Jason Grubb after the match. "And they really responded. We had an injured player today, so we put Ify, who usually plays doubles, into that No. 5 spot in the lineup and she really came through."

He paused for a moment, and added, "Truman versus Chrisman — this is what you expect. The kids on both teams really delivered today."

After she won the deciding singles match, her teammates formed a processional to honor Chigbogwu off the court.

"This is just amazing," Chigbogwu said, beaming from ear to ear. "I am never in the spotlight, and today I am, and it just feels amazing. I could hear all our girls cheering and all the Chrisman girls cheering for their teammate and it just added to the excitement of the match."

More:No luck needed: Grain Valley tennis continues roll with tourney title, win over Blue Springs

Wohletz, who Grubb calls "Kennis Tennis," was disappointed in the outcome but thrilled with the energy from her teammates.

"I'm a No. 5 singles player and I'm not used to the attention we got today," Wohletz said after Grubb gave her a pep talk that made her smile. "It was fun, and exciting, and I am disappointed I lost, but I am so proud to be a part of our team and proud to have competed today against Truman. They're a very good team."

The afternoon began with the Bears (2-6) winning two of three doubles matches with Mazzy Whitesell and Autumn Smith edging Emily Binniker and Kaylynn Dawson 9-7 and Shanise Sims and Wohletz getting past Carolyn Schultz and Tanya Recarte 8-6.

Chigbogwu also helped deliver Truman's lone doubles win as she and Kayleigh Harger topped Chrisman's Kiersten Playter and Jenny Dewick 8-6.

Playter was the lone Chrisman player to win a singles match on the court, beating Harger 8-4. Smith won when her opponent had to default due to injury.

More:Tennis with a 'basketball-game feel to it'? Grain Valley, Lee's Summit North split first Colbern Cup

That started the countdown to the thrilling No. 5 singles match.

Binnicker won 8-1 at No. 1 singles; Schultz won 8-3 at No. 4; and Recarte won 8-6 at No. 5.

"All the matches were great — just what you'd expect when Truman and Chrisman get together and play each other," Grubb said. "And Kennis gave it everything she had. And our girls did a great job supporting her — just like Scott's kids did supporting their teammate."

After a joyous post-match team meeting, Lett led his team in a victory cheer, on the top courts far away from the Bears.

That's showing respect for an opponent.

"Jason is great, his girls are great and our team was great today, too," Lett said. "We'll remember this one for a while. It was cool — pretty cool."