Blue Springs South celebrates Senior Night win over rival Blue Springs

Members of the Blue Springs South High School tennis team won’t soon forget Senior Night 2021 as they swept past crosstown rival Blue Springs 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at Wilbur Young Park.

The South seniors – No. 1 Molly Wells (8-2), No. 3 Kiersten Horn (8-3), No. 4 Abby Klassen (8-2) and No. 5 Addison Hurley (8-2) – all prevailed. And the underclassmen also enjoyed great success as sophomore Laila Motley won 8-0 at No. 2 singles and junior Clarice Delles won 8-0 at No. 6.

Wells and Motley teamed up for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, Horn and Hurley won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and Klassen and Delles won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Junior varsity senior Vari Patel was also a part of the Senior Night celebration. The Jaguars have six seniors, but No. 1 player Sumerlyn Vorachek was unable to play because of an injury.

"We have so many great seniors," said Motley, who has been playing tennis since she was 5 years old. "I play year-round, and it is so much for fun to play for the school team because you feel like every member of the team is a member of your family.

"When I'm playing and I hear my teammates support me, it really gets me excited and gives me extra energy."

South coach Jake Estep was thrilled with his team's performance. It followed a 9-0 win over Truman Monday night.

"Everyone went up a notch in our lineup with Sumerlyn out, and they all did great," Estep said. "I'm really proud of the girls, and I can't believe we're playing district Friday. Where has the season gone?"

The 7-6 Jaguars also improved to 4-3 in Suburban Big Eight play.

Singles and doubles district action begins Friday and team play starts Monday, with the Jaguars facing the Patriots once again.

"We have an experienced team, and Blue Springs is very young, but their girls really played hard and challenged us," Wells said. "It's great that on Senior Night all our seniors won – and everyone else won, too! It's a big night for the South tennis program. Now we have to keep our focus the rest of the week and be ready for district Friday."

Wildcats coach Jessica Sanders was pleased with her team's enthusiasm, and it was easy to see why as No. 6 singles player Christina Gimmaro, who is usually No. 1 on the junior varsity team, told Sanders how pleased she was with her performance.

"I lost 0-8, but I think I really played well against a very good player," Gimmaro said. "I haven't been playing that long, and I think I'm getting better every match. And even though we didn't win anything, I am still proud of what I did and what our teammates did, because we're working hard and hoping to get better each time we get out on the court."

Those comments brought a quick smile to Sanders' face.

"I love to hear that," Sanders said. "They have such a great program here at South, and like Christina said, I'm proud of our girls. You can see so many positives that don't show up in the final score."