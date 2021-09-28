Prep girls tennis roundup: Blue Springs South blanks Truman without No. 1 player

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls tennis team is without its No. 1 player at the moment.

But that didn’t stop the Jaguars from rolling to a 9-0 win over host Truman Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

With regular No. 1 Sumerlyn Vorachek out, Molly Wells stepped up and topped Emily Binnicker 8-4 in the No. 1 singles match. Wells also teamed with Abby Klassen for an 8-4 No. 1 doubles win over Binnicker and Kaleigh Harger.

" We're playing without our No. 1 at the moment, so the girls had to step up and play up a little bit, and it was good to see them respond so well to it,” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said.

Laila Motley (8-0), Kierstin Horn (8-1), Klassen (8-2), Addison Hurley (8-1) and Clarice Delles (8-4) completed the singles sweep. Motley and Horn won 8-2 in No. 2 doubles and Hurley and Sophia Hansen won 8-1 at No. 3.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 9, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: After taking the team title in the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational Friday, Lee’s Summit North posted a 9-0 victory over visiting William Chrisman Monday.

North grabbed a 3-0 lead after doubles and then completed the shutout with a sweep of singles.

Sarah Green and Ashley Paul topped Chrisman’s Mazzy Whitesell and Autumn Smith 8-3 in No. 1 doubles. The teams of Eleanor Cok and Sydney Wantland (8-1) and Abby Langle and Regan Connole (8-0) also prevailed.

Green topped Whitesell 8-1 in No. 1 singles. Lily Temple (8-1), Jacky Siegmeier (8-0), Paul (8-3), Ashley Farmer (8-1) and Abby Langle (8-3) completed the singles sweep for the Broncos.

In Friday’s tournament win, Siegmeier captured second in singles, while Green and Cok took second in doubles. Farmer and Paul also took fifth in doubles.