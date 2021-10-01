Grain Valley dominates district tournament for four state tennis berths

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Grain Valley’s girls tennis team carried over a successful regular season into the postseason.

The Eagles dominated the field, for the most part, at the Class 2 District 8 individual district tournament held Thursday at the Clayview Country Club in Kansas City North.

Of the four spots up for grabs to the MSHSAA State Tennis Championships on Oct. 14-16 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Grain Valley got three of them.

Kylee Bragaw and Emma Thiessen advanced out of singles, while Finley LaForge and Chelsea Gorden are returning to state in doubles for a second straight year.

“It was about as good as it could be,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “They are going to Springfield and that is the most we’ve sent at one time. They are excited to be together and take a shot at it down there, but we’ve got some big team stuff next week with the district tournament.”

The all-Grain Valley singles finals, Bragaw beat Thiessen in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

“I had the mindset going in that I was going to win and having that mindset helped get me through the match,” Bragaw said. “Emma and I practice all the time and I knew what to expect with her lobs. I was hitting it side-to-side and it ended up working out, but we were both exhausted.”

The team left Grain Valley at 6:30 a.m. for the tournament and played until a little past 4 p.m.

The march to the finals for Bragaw started with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Winnetonka’s Savannah Lane. In the quarterfinals, Bragaw topped Fort Osage’s Alanis Cameron – who was coming off a three-set win in the opener – 6-2, 6-1. Bragaw then beat Platte County’s Maria Molinari, 6-0, 6-0, to reach the finals.

“I think the semifinals was the most nerve-wracking for me,” Bragaw said. “I knew I have to win to go to state and knowing it was Platte County’s No. 2 and she was going to be very good and great competition. Having the mindset of winning is what helped me get through the match. Knowing mistakes always makes you better and to stay on your feet and get ready.”

The path for Thiessen was a little tougher after an opening-round 6-0, 6-1 win over St. Pius X’s Kaisa Holum. Thiessen then ran into the No. 1 seed and returning state qualifier Molly McBratney, Platte County’s No. 1. Thiessen rolled to a 6-2, 6-4 win to reach the semifinals.

“Thiessen was perfect in the match (against McBratney),” Draper said. “Having two in the finals is always a great problem. It is not simple for them. They want to win but they are good friends, and now you got to compete against them. One good thing was they were both already going to Springfield and that was a big deal. They were both excited for each other when they got to the finals.”

A pair of 6-2 wins over Kearney’s Grace Kimberlin sent Thiessen to the finals.

In doubles, the team of Bailey Jinkens and Brooklyn Spencer reached the quarterfinals and almost the semifinals. They lost a third-set super tiebreaker – first to 10 but had to win by two – 12-10 against Platte County.

LaForge and Gorden got a first-round bye as the top seed and opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Winnetonka’s Amorina Acsenvil and Josselin Guevara.

Then a little bit of deja vu occurred for the Grain Valley duo that took fourth at state last year. The path to state ran through a private school.

Last year, the duo beat Notre Dame de Sion’s No. 2 doubles team in the district semifinals and Sion’s No. 1 doubles team in the finals.

The same thing happened this year, except it was St. Pius X.

Grain Valley got a 6-1, 6-4 win over Aramas Pernice and Annelise Dunn in the semifinals and then beat Megan Griffin and Kintzli Wagner, 6-3, 6-3.

In the semifinal match, the Grain Valley team fell behind 3-0 in the second set but rallied to avoid having to play a tiebreaker.

“It was crazy; it’s all a blur but I’m so excited for how great we did,” said LaForge, a sophomore. “We were a little nervous against Pius, we had never seen them and never played them so we were nervous coming in. We really overcame and we were really strong (in the semifinals) and we came back and won that.

“I felt more pressure this tournament than any other during the year. Being partners with Chelsea, I felt I didn't want to let her down. This could’ve been one of her last matches (as a senior) we played together. She is such a great mentor and partner for me. It was awesome since we won it last year, but it meant so much more that it is her last year and it was great to do that with her and repeat.”