Lee's Summit North's Lily Temple advances to state tennis

The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North will be sending a player to state tennis in singles.

Lily Temple earned a state berth with a second-place finish in the Class 3 District 6 individual tournament Saturday.

Temple defeated Grace Davis of Lee’s Summit 6-5, 6-1 in the semifinals to advance to the championship match, but fell 6-0, 6-1 to Lee’s Summit West’s Regan McGee in the finals.

Both Temple and McGee advance to the Class 3 state singles championships Oct. 14-15 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Lee’s Summit North’s doubles team of Sarah Green and Eleanor Cok advanced to the semifinals but were stopped one win short of state, losing 6-0, 6-2 to eventual champions Aliya and Leisana Rector of Lee’s Summit West.

Green and Cok bounced back to edge Lee’s Summit’s Jordyn Gross and Kiersten Crowley 11-10 in the third-place match.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 7: Blue Springs South swept doubles to advance to the Class 3 District 7 team semifinals with a 5-0 win over Truman Monday.

Sumerlyn Vorachek and Molly Wells teamed for an 8-3 victory in No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Kierstin Horn and Laila Motley and the No. 3 duo of Addison Hurley and Sophia Hansen each won 8-0.

Wells (No. 2) and Motley (No. 3) then quickly completed 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles to give the Jaguars the necessary five wins to advance,

Third-seeded Blue Springs South travels to No. 2 Pembroke Hill for a semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Blue Springs was eliminated with a 5-4 loss to North Kansas City.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8: Fort Osage and William Chrisman saw their tennis seasons come to a close with team losses Monday.

Fifth-seeded Fort Osage fell 5-1 to No. 4 Kearney, while No. 6 Chrisman was blanked 5-0 by No. 3 St. Pius X.

Grain Valley, the top seed, was scheduled to play host to Kearney in a semifinal Tuesday.