Lee's Summit North tennis falls in district final

The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North couldn’t make a lead after doubles hold up in the Class 3 District 6 team final.

Lee’s Summit West won the first four singles matches completed to make up for a 2-1 deficit in doubles and top the Broncos 5-2 Wednesday.

North’s Lily Temple, who earned a state singles berth with a runner-up finish in the individual tournament, teamed with Eleanor Cok for an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles over Aliya Rector and Nicholette Walters.

Jacky Siegmeier and Ashley Farmer topped Mindy Evans and Ellie Garlich 8-2 to give the Broncos the 2-1 lead entering singles play.

"They have so much firepower and we were able to neutralize some of that in the doubles matches, but West played some of their best tennis of the season in singles. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to your opponent," Broncos coach Stu Reece said.

Aliya Rector (No. 1), Leisana Rector (No. 2), Reagan McGee (No. 3) and Regan Clewell (No. 6) clinched the match for West and a berth in the the Class 3 state quarterfinals Monday against Park Hill South or Park Hill.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 7: Blue Springs South saw its season come to a close with a 5-1 loss to Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 District 7 semifinals.

Kierstin Horn and Laila Motley won 8-3 in No. 2 doubles for South's lone win against Pembroke Hill.

In the individual district tournament, Sumerlyn Vorachek and Molly Wells finished third in doubles.