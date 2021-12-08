Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Grain Valley all-state doubles duo of Gorden, Finley shares top honor

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Following the most successful season in the history of the Grain Valley girls tennis team, coach Randy Draper hoped beyond hope it would end with a crescendo, an exclamation point, a high-five of the highest order – and it did.

Senior Chelsea Gorden and and her sophomore doubles partner, Finley LaForge, who reached state as a team for the second year in a row, are The Examiner's Girls Tennis Co-Players of the Year.

"I am thrilled, absolutely thrilled that they are sharing that honor, it's just the perfect way to end the season," Draper said. "After the season ended, I began to think about the player of the year, and I couldn't just nominate one of them.

"When you think of Chelsea, you think of Finley. And when when you talk about Finley, the conversation soon turns to Chelsea. They are unselfish, they are team players and they are your players of the year – it's just so cool."

They went to state last year and finished fourth, to bring home the first doubles medal in school history. This year they finished sixth, and again brought home some state hardware.

"This was my last chance to go to state with Finley because I'm a senior, and to go a second time, as a senior, is the best,” Gorden said. “You think it can't get any better than that, then Coach Draper told us we were the Co-Players of the Year and that was just so exciting. There isn't anyone I would rather share it with than Finley. I love her!"

LaForge grins, and explains that Gorden is the team "mother."

"She's like our mother, she takes care of all of us and I am so lucky to have had her for my doubles partner the last two years," LaForge said. "The plan all season was to go back to state and get another medal, but sharing the player of the year award wasn't in the plan, and that's what makes it so exciting. I didn't even know two players could win it, and we both won it and we are both so excited."

LaForge, who finished 13-6 as the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player, and Gorden, who was 12-5 as the No. 2 singles player, finished the year with a 25-9 doubles record with wins in conference and district action.

In addition to earning a second straight all-state medal at the individual state championships in Springfield, the duo led the Eagles to a Suburban Middle Six Conference title, a district crown and to a team state final four berth for the first time in program history.

After beating Kearney 5-0 and edging St. Pius X 5-4 for the Class 2 District 8 title, the Eagles blanked Carl Junction 5-0 to advance to the final four. The Eagles finished 13-4 in dual matches and took fourth in the state after a semifinal loss to Ladue Horton Watkins and a third-place match loss to Parkway Central.

Gorden and LaForge are the fourth and fifth Grain Valley players to be honored with the award, joining Kate Barr, Lanae Wilke and Draper's son Michael.

"This year we won four tournaments – three that we had never won before – and these young ladies played such a big role in our success," Draper said. "Every girl on our team helped us get to state as a team for the first time and now, we have our fourth and fifth players of the year.

"It's just a great honor and reward for them, and the perfect way to end the season."

2021 Examiner All-Area Girls Tennis

FIRST TEAM

Singles

• Kylee Bragaw, soph., Grain Valley — 20-5 record (5-0 Suburban Middle Six Conference); Class 2 state qualifier; Class 2 District 8 champion; first-team All-Suburban Middle Six.

• Sarah Green, sr., Lee's Summit North — 12-7 record (4-3 Suburban Big Eight Conference); Class 3 District 6 third place; All-Suburban Big Eight honorable mention.

• Lily Temple, jr., Lee's Summit North — 13-10 record (4-3 Suburban Big Eight Conference); Class 3 state qualifier; Class 3 District 6 runner-up; All-Suburban Big Eight honorable mention.

• Emma Thiessen, soph., Grain Valley — 22-4 record (5-0 Suburban Middle Six Conference); Class 2 state qualifier; Class 2 District 8 runner-up; first-team All-Suburban Middle Six.

Doubles

• Chelsea Gorden, sr./Finley LaForge, soph., Grain Valley — 25-9 record (5-0 Suburban Middle Six Conference; 6th at Class 2 state tournament; Class 2 District 8 champion; first team All-Suburban Middle Six; Gorden 12-5 (5-0 conference) in singles; LaForge 13-6 (5-0 conference) in singles; 2021 Examiner Girls Tennis Co-Players of the Year.

• Sumerlyn Vorachek, jr./Molly Wells, sr., Blue Springs South — 11-5 record (3-2 Suburban Big Eight); Class 3 District 7 third place; All-Suburban Big Eight.

• Anna Gaffney, fresh./Sophia Swingle, fresh., St. Michael the Archangel — 6-3 record; Class 1 state qualifier; Class 1 District 13 runner-up, Class 1 sectional winner.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs South: Sumerlyn Vorachek, jr. (singles); Truman: Emily Binnicker, jr; William Chrisman: Kiersten Playter, sr.; Autumn Smith, jr.; Mazzy Whitesell, soph.