Chrisman's Jacque David shatters Liberty North Invitational throwing records

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Jacque David shattered one meet record and broke another during the Liberty North Invitational on Saturday.

The William Chrisman senior won both the shot put and discus event during the meet at Zaxby Field.

In the discus, David’s throw of 131-8 ¼ (40.14 meters) was 3 ½ meters further than the runner-up Alyssa Richmond of Liberty. It also blew away the previous meet mark set by Kearney’s Quinn Weakley in 2019 of 32.61 meters.

David's throw of 12.42 meters (40 feet, 9 inches) in the shot put broke the previous record of 11.95 meters set by LaShunda Tapp of Park Hill in 2018. David took first ahead of Lee’s Summit North’s Erile Morey, who threw 37-0 ½ inches.

“I did pretty decent,” David said of winning the two events. “I’m coming back from injury so there is still a lot to improve on still, overall, but I’m happy to be back.”

David had a knee injury during basketball season her junior year and was going to miss the track and field season last spring but then the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season.

She was a state qualifier as a sophomore and took 12th in discus. A throw of 131-8 ¼ that year at the state meet would’ve given her third place.

“It was not a great day to throw any implement with the wind,” William Chrisman coach Tyler Rathke said. “The marks weren’t great but she competed really well and threw season-best marks."

The Chrisman boys had two medalists – the top three earned a spot on the podium – in senior Wyatt Leutzinger and sophomore Anthony Miller.

Leutzinger, a Wichita State pledge, jumped 4.11 meters (13-5 ¾) in the pole vault, coming in second behind Liberty North’s Weston Edwards. The two have gotten used to competing head-to-head this year as two of the top jumpers in the Kansas City region. Edwards beat Leutzinger at Chrisman’s Bill Summa Invitational earlier this month as well.

“You always wish you had more attempts, but I think I’m exactly where I need to be,” he said. “I can move from where I am and get better.”

He had a busy morning with the pole vault one of the first field events and then his 100-meter dash – in which he placed 11th – was early in the running event portion. A future decathlete for the Shockers, he is used to the busy schedule of running and jumping.

“I won’t say it is easy but I have been doing it since my sophomore year so I get used to it,” he said.

The only other medal went to Miller, a sophomore, who ran 11.16 in the 100-meter dash and finished behind a pair of Liberty runners in Truman Hare (10.72) and Caden Dennis (10.97). In the 200-meter dash, Miller was fifth missing a chance to get another medal.

Sophomore Sir’Rahn Felix also had a close miss, taking fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.

While there weren't a lot of medals, the meet was beneficial for the Bears.

“It is a little different meet for us,” Rathke said of going to Liberty North for the first time in his tenure. “Those north of the (Missouri) river see each other a lot and those south of the river see each other a lot. We get to see the likes of Staley, Kearney and the Liberty schools and we don’t see them all the time. It was nice to give us a more full picture of the sectional meet. That is who will combine with (Class 5) District 7 and 8. I thought getting familiar with some of those opponents and racing some of them today (Saturday) gives us an opportunity to see where we are at. And truthfully, it is a big benefit because this is where the sectionals will be hosted.”

The other Independence school there was Truman, which had a pair of medalists.

Senior Aaron Gietzen finished the 110-meter hurdles in 16.39 seconds and placed third, just ahead of Felix. Junior Hayden Kunkel finished behind Leutzinger in the pole vault, jumping 13-5 ¾ as well, but losing a tiebreaker on misses.

On the girls side, the highest finish went to senior Laila Tatum, who was sixth in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 ¾ inches.

The two Independence schools will be at the Independence City Championships meet on Friday at Truman High School.

The only other local team at the meet was Lee’s Summit North, which dominated the girls pole vault. Senior Annica Valmassei won with the event with a height of 3.20 meters (10-6) and classmate Hannah White was second at 3.05 (10 feet).

Taylor Bailey lost a tiebreaker to Liberty North’s Olivia Henkel in the high jump at 1.57 meters (5-1 ¾) to take second for the Broncos. Bailey added a third-place finish in the long jump.

Bailey was also on the 4x100-meter relay with Savanna Anthony, Aidyn Gooden and Raina Baker, which placed third in 52.13 seconds. Baker joined Brianna Fee, Katie Mead and Lena Baker on the 4x800-meter relay that was third as well.

On the boys side, senior Aaron Barnhill was the runner-up in the javelin with a throw of 42.07 meters (138-0 ¼) and took fifth in the shot put.

Three other events placed third in the meet: Donnell Dye in the 200-meter (22.56); Isaiah Hoard in the triple jump (43-11½) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Logan Binger, Alexander McKie, Landon Binger and Carson Clancy.