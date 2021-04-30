Prep track roundup: Jaguars use depth to take second at Rockhurst

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys track and field team only claimed one win but had enough depth to capture second place in the Rockhurst Al Davis Invitational Thursday.

The Jaguars totaled 123.5 points to finish behind only Liberty (171). Lee’s Summit North finished sixth with 60.

On the girls side, Lee’s Summit North (105) took third while Blue Springs South (94) was fourth. Liberty also won the girls title with 178 points.

The 400-meter relay team of Rex Regier, Cooper Doolin, Braden Watson and Bryce Reeves captured the Blue Springs South boys’ lone win in 43.24 seconds.

Luke Fournier took second in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.00) and third in the 300 hurdles (42.42) to lead South individually. D’Avion Stokes was second in the triple jump (12.77 meters) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.22) and Noah Macias was third in the shot put (13.30 meters) and fourth in discus (40.98).

Alex Jackson finished second in the 1,600 (4:31.04) and also taking third for the Jaguars were Zaeon Busby (800, 2:02.79) and Malachi Howard (triple jump, 12.68).

Caitlin Grover led the Blue Springs South girls by winning the 1,600 meters (5:24.92) and teaming with Mya Trober, Hayley Neff and Magdalene Boley to dominate the 3,200 relay (4x800) in a time of 9:43.16, more than 28 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Grover also took third in the 800 (2:33.97).

Emmerson Allen prevailed for the Jaguars in the 3,200 (11:42.33), while Hayley Neff (800, 2:30.34) and Amy Woolsey (1,600, 5:33.11) each took second. Mattie Brown was third in the 100 (13.24) and combined with Myauna Aguilar, Meliyah Tyson and Jaidynn Mason to take second in the 400 relay (50.83).

Carson Clancy led the Lee’s Summit North boys by winning the 1,600 (4:29.65) and taking second in the 3,200 (9:54.31). Cole Davis won the pole vault (3.96 meters) and the 400 relay team of Johnathan Brown, Donyell Dye, Jacob Hurl and Donnell Dye took second (43.85).

Raina Baker won the 400 (1:00.83) and Lena Baker took third (1:01.25) and both teamed with Sidney Gilliland and Ally Custer for a win in the 1,600 (4x400) relay (4:10.07) to lead Lee’s Summit North’s girls.

Taylor Bailey finished second in the high jump (1.58 meters) and long jump (4.76) and Andi David was second in the triple jump (10.08). Also taking third for the Broncos were Custer (200, 28.34), Gilliland (high jump, 1.58), Eriel Morey (shot put, 11.16) and Annica Valmassei (pole vault, 3.35).

PARK HILL INVITATIONAL: Grain Valley dominated the Park Hill Invitational with six wins Thursday.

Logan Pratt (100 meters, 10.78), Carter Vrlenich (200, 22.76), Cole Keller (400, 49.52), Collin Clemens (1,600, 4:32.44) and Jordon Jarman (high jump, 5 feet, 11.75 inches) each won their respective events.

The 800 relay won in 1:29.16 and Pratt also took second in the 400 (49.54). Eric Rhymes took third in the triple jump (12.58 meters) and fourth in the long jump (5.83). Shane Gallagher was third in the javelin (43.25 meters) and Josh McAnerney took third in shot put (12.62).

The Grain Valley girls had three wins, including the 800 relay (1:48.95) and 3,200 relay (10:15.53).

JayOnna Perry triumphed in the 100 hurdles (15.64) and took second in the 300 hurdles (47.38). McKenah Sears took second in the javelin (114 feet, 5.25 inches).

Finishing third for the Eagles were Avery Huffman (400, 1:02.39), Ella Casey (1,600, 5:40.00), Lily Ogle (3,200, 12:35.84), Caton Day (high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), Emma Jane Ogle (long jump, 15-11.75) and Abby Castle (pole vault, 9-6.25).