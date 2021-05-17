Prep district track roundup: Van Horn's Mitchells duo advances to sectional

The Examiner staff

Arlandes Mitchell and Sean Mitchell will be representing the Van Horn track and field team at the sectional meet.

The two, who are not related, each earned a pair of individual berths and helped two relays advance in the Class 4 District 8 meet Saturday at Staley High School.

Arlandes Mitchell claimed the district title in the 200 meters with a time of 23.08 seconds. He also took second in the 100 in 11.62.

Sean Mitchell moved on to Saturday’s Class 4 Sectional 4 meet at Odessa High School by finishing third in both the long jump (6.44 meters) and triple jump (12.47) meters.

And both the 400 (4x100) and 800 (4x200) relay teams advanced with second-place finishes. The 4x100 team finished in 44.36 seconds and the 800 team finished in 1 minute, 31.82 seconds to advance to Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. meet at Odessa.

No Van Horn girls advanced.

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8: The Fort Osage girls advanced to the Class 5 Sectional 4 meet with top four finishes in the Class 5 District 8 meet Saturday at Liberty North High School.

The Fort Osage boys were not as lucky, with no one advancing.

Kendra Siefker qualified for sectionals with a pair of top-four finishes. She claimed second in the discus (120 feet, 8 inches) and finished fourth in the shot put (36-7.5).

Dawn McIntyre moved on with a third-place showing in the long jump (16-2.25). Paige Franks (800 meters, 2:25.01) and Jordan Guenthner (javelin, 103-8) each finished fourth.

And the 3,200 (4x800) relay team finished third (11:39.10).

The sectional meet will be held Friday, also at Liberty North.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 7: St. Michael the Archangel’s Jack Wheeler and John Paul Murphy each advanced to Saturday’s Class 3 Sectional 4 meet in three events each.

They were among several St. Michael and Oak Grove athletes to advance to the sectional at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Odessa High School.

Murphy captured second place in both the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches) and triple jump (39-11.25) while also adding a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (44.40 seconds).

Wheeler took second in the 800 (2:06.07), third in the 1,600 (4:49.31) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:21.16).

St. Michael’s Noland Boyer advanced with a second in the javelin throw (145-2.25) and a third in the shot put (39-1.75).

Ellis Edwards took fourth in the 100 (12.18) and helped the 400 (4x100) relay team take fourth (46.34).

Only one St. Michael girl advanced, April Pate with a runner-up finish in the 400 (1:02.58).

Joshua Shade earned the Oak Grove boys’ only win in the 300 hurdles (42.87). James Wyatt Bilbruck took second in the 400 (52.93).

Matthew Brown finished third in the discus (116-4.75) and Landon Chance was third in the javelin (138-7). The 400 (4x100) relay team was third (45.82) and the 1,600 (4x400) relay squad was fourth (3:43.73) to also advance for the Panthers.

Autumn Hearn claimed a pair of victories for the Oak Grove girls, sweeping the hurdles events (17.64 in the 100 hurdles, 48.67 in the 300). Katherine Hulse finished second to Hearn in the 100 hurdles (18.45), Jaycee Alexander took third in the discus (97-4.5) and the Panthers’ 1,600 (4x400) relay team was fourth (4:31.86).