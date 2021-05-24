Mitchell duo helps Van Horn earn four spots at state track

The Examiner staff

The Van Horn boys track and field team will be sending two relays and two individuals to the state meet.

Arlandes Mitchell and Sean Mitchell each earned individual berths and helped the Falcons’ 400-meter (4x100) and 800 (4x200) relay teams claim spots in the Class 4 Missouri State High School Track and Field Championships Friday at Jefferson City High School.

Arlandes Mitchell soared to a state berth with a victory in the 200 meters in 23.10 seconds at the Class 4 Sectional 4 meet Saturday at Odessa High School.

Sean Mitchell earned his spot at state with a third-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 10.75 inches. He also just missed a spot in the triple jump, taking sixth with a leap of 41-0.5.

Tyrique Ross, De’Marcus Penson and the Mitchells helped the 400 and 800 relays each finish fourth. The 400 relay finished in 43.76 seconds, while the 800 relay punched its ticket to state with a time of 1 minute, 31.34 seconds.

In the 800 relay, the Falcons were in eighth place when Arlandes Mitchell took the baton and passed four teams to get the state berth.

Class 3

St. Michael the Archangel’s Noland Boyer and Oak Grove’s Autumn Hearn each earned a pair of invidual state berths at the Class 3 Sectional 4 meet Saturday at Odessa High School.

Boyer advanced in the boys shot put with a toss of 43 feet, 11.25 inches, while also taking fourth in the javelin with a throw of 158-7.

Hearn advanced in both girls hurdles events, winning the 100 high hurdles in 16.13 seconds, while taking second in the 300 low hurdles in 47.02.

St. Michael’s Jack Wheeler and John Paul Murphy will join Boyer at state after finishing in the top four Saturday. Wheeler finished second in the 800 in 2 minutes, 2.15 seconds to advance. Murphy took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 7.75 inches to advance to Saturday’s Class 3 Missouri State Track & Field Championships at Jefferson City High School.

Jaycee Alexander will join her Oak Grove teammate Hearn there after taking fourth in the discus with a toss of 108-4.

Joshua Shade and Landon Chance will be going to state for the Oak Grove boys with second-place finishes. Shade was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.34 seconds, while Chance took second in the javelin with a throw of 161-8.