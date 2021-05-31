Van Horn's Mitchells earn all-state track honors

The Examiner staff

Van Horn's Arlandes Mitchell earned his second all-state honor of his senior year Friday.

Mitchell, an all-state kick returner and receiver in football for the Falcons, added an all-state track and field honor when he finished eighth in the 200 meters at the Class 4 Missouri State High School Track and Field Championships Friday at Jefferson City High School’s Licklider Stadium.

Mitchell finished in a time of 22.55 seconds.

His quarterback in football, Sean Mitchell (no relation), also claimed an all-state honor, capturing seventh place in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 9.5 inches.

The pair also narrowly missed another all-state honor. They finished ninth, one spot away from a medal, in the 4x200-meter relay, teaming with DeMarcus Penson and Tyrique Ross to finish in 1 minute, 32.97 seconds, just .14 of a second behind Mexico, the eighth-place finisher.

Those same four also competed in the 4x100 relay and finished 14th in 44.72 seconds.

Class 3

Oak Grove’s Autumn Hearn claimed an all-state honor with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 3 state meet Saturday at Jefferson City’s Licklider Stadium.

Hearn, who also finished 16th in the 100 hurdles, finished the 300 in 45.77 seconds, just off the pace of 44.45 by winner Megan Aubuchon of Ste. Genevieve.

Her teammate, junior Jaycee Alexander, also earned all-state honors with a sixth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 112 feet, 1 inch.

Oak Grove’s Landon Chance also claimed an all-state honor in boys javelin with a toss of 159 feet, 2 inches. St. Michael’s Noland Boyer finished 10th at 150-9. Boyer also finished 15th in the shot put (45-0.25).

St. Michael’s Jack Wheeler narrowly missed an all-state honor in the 800 meters, finishing ninth in 2:03.03. His teammate, John Paul Murphy, finished 12th in the triple jump (40-11.75).

Oak Grove’s Joshua Shade finished 13th in the 300 hurdles (43.24).