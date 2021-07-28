2021 Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Grain Valley's Logan Pratt recovers for stellar season

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A year ago, Logan Pratt was wondering if he would ever compete again for the Grain Valley High School football or track teams.

He tore his meniscus in the last OTA (organized team activity) before the start of the 2020 football season and had to undergo arthroscopic surgery.

“That was a really tough time for me,” Pratt said. “I underwent five to six months of rehab, and was missing one of the most successful football seasons in our school’s history.

“And I had no idea if I would ever be able to compete at a high level in track. But I felt like if I kept working hard, something good would happen.”

In the Class 5 District 7 championship win over Raytown, that something good did indeed happen.

Cole Keller and Pratt hooked up for a 52-yard touchdown pass that proved the senior was back. That dramatic touchdown set the tone for a junior track and field season that led to his earning The Examiner’s 2021 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award.

More:Bill Althaus: Olympian Maurice Mitchell made me learn to love track and field

Pratt was part of four school records – tying the 100-meter time of 10.72 seconds and being a part of three record-breaking relays – 400 (42.60), 800 (1:28.57) and the 1,600 (3:21.33).

Before the start of the track season, head coach Erik Stone asked each of his runners to write down a set of goals.

“There was no way I would ever write down being your runner of the year,” Pratt said with a laugh, “because I just wanted to compete. I had no idea if I would have any success, I just wanted to be out there with my friends, having fun and competing.

“And we had a great year. We won conference, our relay teams went to state, and we didn’t have the type of success we were hoping for, but we went, and that was important.”

Pratt had a perfect Suburban Middle Six meet, winning four gold medals that paved the way to a dominating 197-point night as Stone's Eagles rolled to a conference championship at Fort Osage.

"My biggest goal was to win conference – mission accomplished," he said as he won the 100 meters (11.22 seconds), 200 (22.53) and 400 (51.62) and anchored the winning 400 relay team (43.93, along with Jacob McAhan, Tristin Pouncil and Carter Vrlenich).

“To win a relay event, to even have success in the relays, is so important because you get to share that success with your teammates,” Pratt said.

“All the guys were with me all the way – through my rehab, and football and track. My coaches were there, too. The best thing is that I get to come back as a senior and help our football team and track team have even more success.”

And Stone said that is one of the best parts of Pratt’s honor.

More:Chrisman coach Tyler Rathke's Midwest Elite Throws Camp continues to grow in reputation and size

“The great thing about Logan is that he is a team-guy first,” Stone said. “The guys on our relay teams had so much fun, and had so much success.

“Those three relay teams set school records in the same year. That doesn’t happen too often, and Logan was able to come off surgery at the start of football season, play in that district championship game and then come out and have a great track season.

“That shows what type of kid he is, what type of competitor he is.”

Pratt went to Class 5 state in three events and finished fourth in the 100 (10.96) and teamed with McAhan, Vrlenich and Cole Keller to take third in the 4x200 relay (1:30.33) to help the Eagles finish 16th as a team. He also ran on the 4x400 relay that finished 13th (3:28.92).

“We brought home some medals, and that was important, especially to our seniors,” Pratt said. “So many of us come back next year, and we want to do even better.

“I’ll be back, better and stronger and more motivated than ever. Winning an award like this just makes me want to work that much harder.”

2021 Examiner Boys All-Area Track & Field

FIRST TEAM

Individual Events

Event, Name, Team, Yr., Accomplishments

• 100 meters: Logan Pratt, jr., Grain Valley — 4th in Class 5 state (10.96); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (11.42); 2nd in Class 5 District 7 (11.02).

• 200 meters: Donnell Dye, jr., Lee's Summit North — 6th in Class 5 state (22.12); 3rd in Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (22.34); Class 5 District 6 champion (21.79).

• 400 meters: Patrick Martin, jr., Truman — 7th in Class 5 state (50.53); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (49.45); 3rd in Class 5 District 7 (50.24).

• 800 meters: Jack Wheeler, jr., St. Michael the Archangel — 9th in Class 3 state (2:03.03); Class 5 Sectional 3 champion (2:00.39); 2nd in Class 3 District 7 (2:06.07).

• 1,600 meters: Brock Wooderson, sr., Blue Springs — 8th in Class 5 state (4:22.67); 3rd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (4:26.60); Class 5 District 7 champion (4:26.37).

• 3,200 meters: Brock Wooderson, sr., Blue Springs — 8th in Class 5 state (9:26.41); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (9:40.74); Class 5 District 7 champion (9:39.30).

• 110-meter high hurdles: Aaron Gietzen, sr., Truman — 7th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (16.36); 4th in Class 5 District 7 (16.09).

• 300-meter intermediate hurdles: Daniel Jantzen, jr., Blue Springs — 11th in Class 5 state (40.55); 3rd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (40.44); 4th in Class 4 District 7 (41.89).

• High jump: Jack Brickhouse, soph., Blue Springs South — 13th in Class 5 state (5 feet, 10 inches); 4th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (5-11.5); 2nd in Class 5 District 7 (6-2.75).

• Long jump: Sean Mitchell, sr., Van Horn — 7th in Class 4 state meet (21 feet, 9.5 inches); 3rd in Class 4 Sectional 4 (20-10.75); 3rd in Class 4 District 8 (21-1.5).

• Triple jump: D'Avion Stokes, soph., Blue Springs South — 8th in Class 5 state (43 feet, 11.75 inches); 3rd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (44-5.25); 3rd in Class 5 District 6 (45-10).

• Pole vault: Wyatt Leutzinger, sr., William Chrisman — 11th in Class 5 state (13 feet, 1 inch); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (14-7.25); Class 4 District 7 champion (13-0).

• Discus: Eli Youman, soph., Blue Springs — 8th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (137 feet, 7 inches); 3rd in Class 5 District 7 (140-5).

• Shot put: Bethel Glin, sr., Blue Springs — 14th in Class 5 state (43 feet, 7 inches); 4th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (49 feet, 8.25 inches); 2nd in Class 5 District 7 (49-11.25).

• Javelin: Ethan Dias, soph., William Chrisman — 5th in Class 5 state (162 feet, 11 inches); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (161-10); Class 5 District 7 champion (155-6).

Relay Events

• 400 (4x100) meters: Blue Springs (Hunter Haupt, jr.; Royce Gray, jr.; Amir Walton, jr.; Demeris Walker, sr.) — 3rd in Class 5 state (43.02); 2nd at Class 5 Sectional 4 (42.78); Class 5 District 7 champion (42.82).

• 800 (4x200) meters: Grain Valley (Jacob McAhan, sr.; Logan Pratt, jr.; Carter Vrlenich, sr.; Cole Keller, sr.) — 3rd in Class 5 state (1:30.33); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (1:29.23); Class 5 District 7 champion (1:28.57).

• 1,600 (4x400) meters: Grain Valley (Carter Vrlenich, sr.; Logan Pratt, jr.; Keagan Hart, soph.; Cole Keller, sr.) — 13th in Class 5 state (3:28.92); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (3:21.33); Class 5 District 7 champion (3:22.81).

• 3,200 (4x800) meters: Blue Springs (Kevin McClain, sr.; Keagan Nicks, fresh,; Viger Romo, jr.; Brock Wooderson, sr.) — 5th in Class 5 state (8:02.49); 4th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (8:15.09); Class 5 District 7 champion (8:09.83).

SECOND TEAM

Individual Events

• 100 meters: Royce Gray, jr., Blue Springs

• 200 meters: Arlandes Mitchell, sr., Van Horn

• 400 meters: Cole Keller, sr., Grain Valley

• 800 meters: Collin Clemens, sr., Grain Valley

• 1,600 meters: Carson Clancy, jr., Lee's Summit North

• 3,200 meters: Josh Nunn, sr., Truman

• 110-meter high hurdles: Mason Sullivan, jr., Blue Springs

• 300-meter hurdles: Josh Shade, sr., Oak Grove

• High jump: Carter Day, sr., Grain Valley

• Long jump: Xavier Loyd, sr., Blue Springs

• Triple jump: John Paul Murphy, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• Pole vault: Hayden Kunkel, jr., Truman

• Discus: Matthew Brown, soph., Oak Grove

• Shot put: Noland Boyer, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• Javelin: Landon Chance, jr., Oak Grove

Relay Events

• 400 (4x100) meters: Grain Valley (Jacob McAhan, sr.; Tristan Pouncil, jr.; Carter Vrlenich, sr.; Logan Pratt, jr.)

• 800 (4x200) meters: Van Horn (DeMarcus Penson, jr.; Sean Mitchell, sr.; Tyrique Ross, jr.; Arlandes Mitchell, sr.)

• 1,600 (4x400) meters: Blue Springs (Hunter Haupt, jr.; Daniel Jantzen, jr.; Kevin McClain, sr.; Demeris Walker, sr.)

• 3,200 (4x800) meters: Blue Springs South (Zaeon Bausby, sr.; Ryan Ringgenberg, jr.; Quintin Falk, soph.; Alex Jackson, jr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

100 meters: Johnathan Brown, jr. Lee's Summit North; 200: Patrick Martin, jr., Truman; 400: Keagan Hart, soph., Grain Valley; 800: Kevin McClain, sr., Blue Springs; Logan Binger, soph., Lee's Summit North; Carson Clancy, jr., Lee's Summit North; 3,200: Carson Clancy, jr., Lee's Summit North; Jack Getman, jr., Truman; Triple jump: Isaiah Hoard, fresh.; Lee's Summit North; Sean Mitchell, sr., Van Horn; Pole vault: Cole Davis, sr., Lee's Summit North; Sam Day, jr., Truman; Javelin: Noland Boyer, sr., St. Michael the Archangel; Aaron Barnhill, sr., Lee's Summit North; Colin Moszczybski-Rivas, sr., Grain Valley; Quintin Van Wyk, jr., Blue Springs South; 4x100 relay: Van Horn (DeMarcus Penson, jr., Tyrique Ross, jr.; Sean Mitchell, sr.; Arlandes Mitchell, sr.).