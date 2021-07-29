Blue Springs freshman Ariana Jackson is the 2021 Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Tom Lester, the veteran Blue Springs High School sprint coach, won't forget the first time he saw freshman sensation Ariana Jackson on a track.

“A friend of mine told me his daughter was good friends with this girl who was going to be a freshman at the high school,” Lester said. “We were sitting at a basketball game and he pointed her out to me.”

It was Jackson, who is The Examiner’s 2021 Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“So, I saw Ariana in the gym, then when we could work out for track – as long as we followed all the protocol – I saw her on the first day of practice.

“And she has so much talent, and was so coachable. I wondered to myself, “Do we have a female version of Maurice Mitchell?’”

Lester coached Mitchell, the former Olympic sprinter, at Raytown South when he won the 100, 200 and 400 meters and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team to help the Cardinals win their first state track and field championship in 2008.

More:Bill Althaus: Olympian Maurice Mitchell made me learn to love track and field

“Maurice was the best I ever coached and one of the best high school sprinters ever. And I’m comparing Ariana to him the first time I saw her – that was the type of impact she had on me.”

Blue Springs girls track and field head coach Jennifer Reeder was also impressed with the freshman who played such a big role in the Wildcats’ third-place finish at state.

“I knew she had some good times as a seventh grader – because she missed out on her eighth grade track season because of COVID,” Reeder said.

“But I never expected a freshman to come in and become a leader on our team, a great performer in track and field events and be someone who was so coachable.

“And she loves this team. With Ariana, it’s team first – and that makes her so special.”

More:Blue Springs relay teams expected to make splash at Class 5 Missouri State Track and Field Championship

And all the fanfare makes Jackson want to work that much harder.

“I’m shocked and amazed that I am The Examiner’s runner of the year,” said Jackson, who won four events at the Class 5 District 7 meet – the 400, high jump and 800 and 1,600 relay events. “I didn’t know what to expect this season, but I never expected this,” Jackson said. “I’m at the perfect school with the best coaches and teammates.

“I love working with Coach Reeder and Coach Lester has helped me so much this summer. And we’re all so young, we can hopefully keep having this type of success – and we’re always going to have fun.”

More:Blue Springs girls dominate at sectional meet

When rain and lightning caused several delays at the Class 5 Missouri State High School Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City High School’s Licklider Stadium, just finishing the meet was a big question.

But the weather held off long enough to let Jackson and the Wildcats shine.

After winning district and sectional titles, Jackson finished all-state in four events, including two individual events. She captured second place in the 400 meters (57.97 seconds) and took seventh in the long jump (18 feet, 1.75 inches).

She also anchored the state champion 1,600 (4x400) relay team – teaming with Noema Wild, Olivia Dixon and Gwyn Deterding to win in 3 minutes, 58.74 seconds – and was part of the third-place 800 relay team with Dixon, Arianna Calloway and Kayleigh Jenkins (1:42.18).

More:Ariana Jackson guides Blue Springs track and field to district team title

"First and foremost, this was a team win and Ariana played such a big role," Reeder said as the Wildcats totaled 43.5 points to finish behind first-place Cardinal Ritter (64) and Lee's Summit West (58) and ahead of fourth-place Columbia Rock Bridge (37). “Twenty nine of our team points came off relays.”

And watching Jackson and her teammates was none other than Mitchell, who attended the meet to be honored by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

"She's a freshman?" asked Mitchell, who enjoyed international success at Florida State University and the 2012 London Olympics. "I could use her on my team down in San Antonio. Think she'd be interested?"

He was kidding, of course, but he has led his Geneva School of Boerne, Texas, Class 4A team to a state title in 2019 and fourth-place finish this season.

“She’s a beast,” said Mitchell, who had his photo taken with the winning 1,600 relay team members. “The sky’s the limit. I’m gonna keep an eye on her.”

Jada Williams, a teammate of Jacksons, agreed.

"Ariana is our beast!" Williams said after the state meet. "She is an elite athlete and she doesn't even know how good she is or how good she can be."

Lester said Jackson is now training for an upcoming AAU international meet. She is training against 15- and 16-year-old boys.

“The boys couldn’t make it recently,” Lester said, “so she’s out practicing by herself – working so hard. She is just amazing.”

2021 Examiner All-Area Girls Track & Field

FIRST TEAM

Individual Events

• 100 meters: Kayleigh Jenkins, soph., Blue Springs — 7th in Class 5 state (12.36); 4th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (13.06); 2nd in Class 5 District 7 (12.74).

• 200 meters: Olivia Dixon, soph., Blue Springs — Class 5 state qualifier; 3rd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (25.99); Class 5 District 7 champion (25.36).

• 400 meters: Ariana Jackson, fresh., Blue Springs — 2nd in Class 5 state (57.97); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (56.59); Class 5 District 7 champion (57.81).

• 800 meters: Brianna Fee, sr., Lee's Summit North — 14th in Class 5 state (2:23.91); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (2:22.00); 3rd in Class 5 District 7 (2:26.28).

• 1,600 meters: Mya Trober, jr., Blue Springs South — 2nd in Class 5 state (5:01.91); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (5:21.48); Class 5 District 7 champion (5:14.60).

• 3,200 meters: Mya Trober, sr., Blue Springs South — 3rd in Class 5 state (10:46.45); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (11:33.96); Class 5 District 7 champion (10:55.21).

• 100-meter high hurdles: JayOnna Perry, sr., Grain Valley — 6th in Class 5 state (15.27); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (16.23); Class 5 District 7 champion (16.07).

• 300-meter intermediate hurdles: Autumn Hearn, sr., Oak Grove — 3rd in Class 3 state (45.77); 2nd in Class 3 Sectional 4 (47.02); Class 3 District 7 champion (48.67).

• High jump: Arianna Calloway, soph., Blue Springs — Tie for 6th in Class 5 state (5 feet, 4.5 inches); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (5-5.75); Class 5 District 7 champion (5-3.75).

• Long jump: Ariana Jackson, fresh., Blue Springs — 11th in Class 4 state (16 feet, 9.5 inches); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (18-3.75); Class 5 District 7 champion (18-6).

• Triple jump: Symiah Bradley, jr., Blue Springs — 5th in Class 5 Sectional 4 (34 feet, 2.25 inches); 3rd in Class 5 District 7 (33-9.25).

• Pole vault: Annica Valmassei, sr., Lee's Summit North — 5th in Class 5 state (11 feet, 4.5 inches); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (11-1.5); Class 5 District 7 champion (10-11.75).

• Discus: Jacque David, sr., William Chrisman — 4th in Class 5 state (137 feet, 4 inches); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (138-7); Class 5 District 7 champion (128-0).

• Shot put: Jacque David, sr., William Chrisman — 2nd in Class 5 state (44 feet, 11 inches); 2nd in Class 5 Sectional 4 (43-3); 2nd in Class 5 District 7 (40-9.75).

• Javelin: McKenah Sears, fresh., Grain Valley — 3rd in Class 5 state (129 feet, 9 inches); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (141-00); Class 5 District 7 champion (128-10).

Relay Events

• 400 (4x100) meters: Blue Springs (Arionna Umbles, sr.; Olivia Dixon, soph.; Makenna DeLany, soph.; Kayleigh Jenkins, soph.) — 2nd in Class 5 state (49.23); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (48.53); Class 5 District 6 champion (49.29).

• 800 (4x200) meters: Blue Springs (Olivia Dixon, soph.; Arianna Calloway, soph.; Ariana Jackson, fresh.; Kayleigh Jenkins, soph.) — 2nd in Class 5 state (1:42.18); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (1:41.46); 2nd in Class 5 District 6 (1:45.36).

• 1,600 (4x400) meters: Blue Springs (Noema Wild, fresh.; Olivia Dixon, soph.; Gwyn Deterding, sr.; Ariana Jackson, fresh.) — Class 5 state champion (3:58.74); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (3:59.06); Class 5 District 6 champion (4:00.03).

• 3,200 (4x800) meters: Blue Springs South (Mya Trober, jr.; Amy Woolsey, jr.; Hayley Neff, fresh.; Magdalene Boley, soph.) — 3rd in Class 5 state (9:39.40); Class 5 Sectional 4 champion (9:49.00); 3rd in Class 5 District 6 (10:12.55).

SECOND TEAM

Individual Events

• 100 meters: Jordyn Weems, sr., Grain Valley

• 200 meters: Kennedy Rucker, sr., Truman

• 400 meters: Avery Huffman, jr., Grain Valley

• 800 meters: Paige Franks, soph., Fort Osage

• 1,600 meters: Abigail Brackenbury, fresh., Blue Springs

• 3,200 meters: Caitlin Grover, soph., Blue Springs South

• 100-meter high hurdles: Autumn Hearn, sr., Oak Grove

• 300-meter hurdles: JayOnna Perry, sr., Grain Valley

• High jump: Taylor Bailey, jr., Lee's Summit North

• Long jump: Jordyn Weems, sr., Grain Valley

• Triple jump: Samantha Heinrich, soph., Grain Valley

• Pole vault: Hannah Wilhite, sr., Lee's Summit North

• Discus: Kendra Siefker, sr., Fort Osage

• Shot put: Eriel Morey, sr., Lee's Summit North

• Javelin: Madison Hoffman, fresh., Blue Springs South

Relay Events

• 400 (4x100) meters: Blue Springs South (Mattie Brown, jr.; Caroline Eidson, fresh.; Hannah Sartain, fresh.; Jaidynn Mason, jr.)

• 800 (4x200) meters: Grain Valley (Avery Huffman, jr.; Emma Jane Ogle, fresh.; Maddie Rogers, soph.; Jordyn Weems, sr.)

• 1,600 (4x400) meters: Grain Valley (Avery Huffman, jr.; JayOnna Perry, sr.; Emma Jane Ogle, fresh.; Jordyn Weems, sr.)

• 3,200 (4x800) meters: Blue Springs (I'yana Foster, soph.; Allison Bonham, sr.; Gwyn Deterding, sr.; Abigail Brackenbury, fresh.)

HONORABLE MENTION

400: Raina Baker, jr., Lee's Summit North; 800: I'yana Foster, soph., Blue Springs; 1,600: Magdalene Boley, soph., Blue Springs South; 3,200: Abigail Brackenbury, fresh., Blue Springs; 100 hurdles: Adrianna McMurray, soph., Blue Springs; 300 hurdles: Jada Williams, soph., Blue Springs; High jump: Sidney Gilliland, sr., Lee's Summit North; Kayleigh Jenkins, soph., Blue Springs; Long jump: Abigail Crandall, soph., Blue Springs; Dawn McIntyre, jr., Fort Osage; Triple jump: Andrea David, jr., Lee's Summit North; Pole vault: Abby Castle, sr., Grain Valley; Ellie Stahl, soph., Grain Valley; Discus: Jaycee Alexander, jr., Oak Grove; Javelin: Ashton Arndt, soph., Blue Springs; Jordan Guenthner, jr., Fort Osage; 3,200 (4x800) relay: Grain Valley (Annalynn Earley, sr.; Valerie Holcomb, sr.; Ella Casey, jr.; Lilly Ogle, sr.).