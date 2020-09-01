Wildcats outlast Panthers in volleyball season opener

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs volleyball team didn’t let a first-set loss both it in the season opener.

The Wildcats overcame a 28-26 setback in the opening game to claim a five-set non-conference victory over the host Park Hill South Panthers Monday night.

“The competitive match featured several long rallies that could have gone either way, with both teams playing lights out defense,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said. “Scrappy defense and aggressive offense helped.”

Blue Springs took the second set 25-22, lost the third 25-20 but won the last two 25-15 and 15-9 to claim the win.

Chloe Kaminski led the way for the Wildcats (1-0) with 18 kills, 23 digs and two service aces. Evie Smith had 16 kills, Anna Christenson had 31 digs and Lily Letchworth tallied 56 assists and 21 digs.