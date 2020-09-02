LaPour guides Jaguars to win in opener

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South volleyball team got its season off to a winning start.

Audrey LaPour knocked down 19 kills to power the Jaguars to a 3-1 victory over visiting Kearney Tuesday night.

South claimed a 25-19 win in the first set but Kearney evened it with a 25-18 triumph in the second game. The Jaguars closed out the match with 25-15 and 25-20 wins.

Charlee Huttinger tallied 25 digs to lead the defense and Marti Strickert dished out 45 assists for the Jaguars (1-0).

South’s junior varsity claimed a 25-10, 25-21 win.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3, RAYTOWN SOUTH 0: William Chrisman swept Raytown South in three sets in its season opener Tuesday.

Courtney Taylor totaled 13 kills and 10 assists to lead the Bears’ balanced attack.

Mele Tuala added eight kills, Brooklyn Burkey served five aces and had 16 assists and Patience Farmer led the defense with a team-best 12 digs.