By The Examiner staff

After sweeping its season opener against Raytown South Tuesday, the William Chrisman volleyball team was swept Thursday.

Smithville claimed a 3-0 win with 25-14, 25-16 and 25-20 victories as Chrisman dropped to 1-1 overall with the non-conference loss.

Courtney Taylor had seven kills and nine assists to lead the Bears. Patience Farmer tallied 21 digs and Brooklyn Burkey had three ace serves to go along with 8 assists.