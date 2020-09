By The Examiner staff

Aubrey LaPour thumped 14 kills and Marti Stickert tallied 22 assists Tuesday as Blue Springs South’s volleyball team cruised to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 win over conference foe Lee’s Summit North.

Charlee Huttinger registered 11 digs and Tamia McClunie four blocks for the host Jaguars, who improved to 2-0.

“Kylie Gregory’s serving run in the second set was a big momentum changer,” South coach Mallori Perry said.