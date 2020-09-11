Wildcats volleyball stays unbeaten

By The Examiner staff

Chloe Kaminski and Jalyn Walruff combined to knock down 23 kills Thursday as the Blue Springs volleyball improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 win at Raymore-Peculiar.

Kaminsky notched 15 kills and Walruff eight for the Wildcats, who served four aces as a team. Lily Letchworth dished out 37 assists.

“Aggressive on all fronts,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said of her team's victory.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: The host Titans recovered from a fourth-set loss to grab the fifth set and hand Blue Springs South its first loss of the season. West won 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7

The Jaguars fell to 2-1.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3, WINNETONKA 0: The Bears swept the visiting Griffins on Thursday.