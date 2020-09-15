Blue Springs suffers first loss of season

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs volleyball team couldn’t quite get past traditional power St. Teresa’s Academy Monday.

The Wildcats won the first set 25-19 but dropped the next three, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23, to suffer a 3-1 non-conference loss, their first setback of the season.

“We came out hot but couldn’t sustain the momentum,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said. “We struggled uncharacteristically with passing. Did not have the energy to overcome big leads by the Stars in both sets two and three.”

Senior Chloe Kaminski, who recently verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma, led the Wildcats (3-1) with nine kills and 31 digs.

Jalyn Walruff also had nine kills and served three aces. Lena Shomin chipped in seven kills, and Lily Letchworth added five kills and dished out 29 assists.