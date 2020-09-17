Blue Springs stays unbeaten in conference

The Blue Springs volleyball team recovered after a first set loss against Park Hill to post a 3-1 Senior Night conference win Tuesday.

After a 25-15 loss in the opening set, the Wildcats bounced back for 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23 wins in the final three to improve to 3-0 in the Suburban Big Eight.

Chloe Kaminski slapped 12 kills to go with 24 digs and three aces for the Wildcats. Maya Ferguson added 10 kills and Lily Letchworth tallied 35 assists.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: Courtney Taylor and Mele Taula had four kills each for Chrisman in Tuesday’s road defeat.

Courtney Taylor added eight assists and two aces for the Bears, who fell 25-12, 25-15 and 25-21 and dropped to 3-2 overall.