Taylor sparks Chrisman to volleyball win

By The Examiner staff

Courtney Taylor’s 15 kills and 10 assists paced William Chrisman’s volleyball team as the Bears won Thursday’s match at North Kansas City in four sets.

Chrisman avoided a fifth set by holding on for a 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24 victory over the Hornets.

Mele Tuala knocked down 12 kills and three aces for Chrisman, which improved to 4-2 overall. Patience Farmer tallied 31 digs, and Brooklyn Burkey pitched in 16 assists and 12 digs.

On Tuesday, Chrisman, fell 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 at St. Joseph Central. Taylor and Tuala had four kills each.

PARK HILL 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Host Park Hill swept Thursday’s Suburban Big Eight match 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, PARK HILL 1: Blue Springs recovered after the first set to win the final three Tuesday for a 15-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 victory on senior night.

Chloe Kaminski slapped 12 kills to go with 24 digs and three aces for the Wildcats. Maya Ferguson added 10 kills and Lily Letchworth tallied 35 assists.

The Wildcats fell at Liberty, their first Suburban Big Eight loss (3-1).