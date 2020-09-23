Jaguars, Wildcats suffer five-set conference losses

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South volleyball team had a slow start Tuesday.

But the Jaguars refused to go quietly, rallying for a pair of close wins before falling to visiting Liberty in the fifth and decisive set of a Suburban Big Eight match.

After a 25-12 loss in the opening set, South edged the Blue Jays 29-27 in a marathon second set. A 25-18 loss was followed by a match-tying 26-24 win. Liberty held off the Jaguars 15-11 in the fifth set.

Aubrey LaPour knocked down 24 kills to lead South (3-3, 2-3 Big Eight) while Charlee Huttinger led the defense with 17 digs. Marti Strickert dished out 40 assists, Tori Valentine added 13 kills and Tamia McClunie had seven kills and six blocks. Freshman Alexis Alexander made her varsity debut

LIBERTY NORTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs and visiting Liberty North traded wins before the Eagles claimed a Suburban Bigh Eight win Tuesday.

The Wildcats rallied for a 25-17 win after dropping the opening set 25-19. The Eagles won 25-18 followed by a Wildcat 25-18 win. Liberty North took the win with a 15-11 advantage in the final set,

Maya Fergerson led a balanced Blue Springs attack with 15 kills.

“The match featured outstanding front row play from both teams,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said. “Very smart play by setter Lily Letchworth facilitated seven different Cats notching kills tonight for a balanced attack.”

Letchworth dished out 49 assists while also serving for two aces. Chloe Kaminski added nine kills and 30 digs, and Ella Duchane had eight kills, two aces and 20 digs for the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Big Eight).