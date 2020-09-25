Chrisman outlasts Fort Osage in five sets

By The Examiner staff

Thursday’s volleyball match between Suburban Middle Six rivals Fort Osage and William Chrisman was back and forth until the very last point.

Chrisman came out on top 3-2 in the marathon match after outlasting the Indians 15-13 in the decisive final set at Fort Osage.

Fort Osage won the first set 25-23, Chrisman took a lead with 27-25 and 25-17 wins. Fort Osage sent it to the fifth set with a 25-19 win in the fourth.

Makayla Wrigley led Chrisman’s balanced attack with seven kills and two blocks. Courtney Taylor tallied seven kills, nine aces and eight assists, Jessie Taylor added six kills and Brooklyn Burkey had 14 digs and seven assists as the Bears improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Fort Osage dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.