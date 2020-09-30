Blue Springs rallies to sweep Broncos

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs overcame deficits in each of the first two sets to claim a 3-0 Suburban Big Eight volleyball win over the host Lee’s Summit North Broncos Tuesday.

The Wildcats rallied for identical 25-23 wins in the first two sets and closed it out with a 25-11 rout in the third game.

“Lee’s Summit North got out to quick leads in sets one and two by playing tough defense and mixing it up offensively,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said. “Staying aggressive at the service line and mounting a balanced attack helped us make up the difference. Set three we came out stronger, taking an early lead and never looking back.”

Chloe Kaminski tallied 12 kills and 12 digs to lead the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big Eight). Ella Duchane added four kills, three aces and two key blocks and Lily Letchworth served three aces and dished out 30 assists.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, BELTON 0: Olivia Williams knocked down 14 kills and Gabbi Keim had a strong night at the net to help host Grain Valley sweep Belton in a Suburban Middle Six match.

Grain Valley (8-6-3, 2-0 Middle Six) won 25-14, 25-15 and 25-20 with help of five kills each from Addy Baumgartner, Addi Bybee and Kellie Overturf and six aces from Ciara Gower.

“Gabbi Keim was all over the net and got multiple blocks,” Eagles coach Tori Squiers said after her team won its third straight.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3, RAYTOWN 1: William Chrisman rebounded from a close first-set loss to claim a Suburban Middle Six win over visiting Raytown Tuesday.

Raytown edged Chrisman 26-24 in the opening set, but the Bears (6-3, 2-1 Middle Six) claimed 26-24, 25-15 and 25-10 wins to close out the match.

Mia Key led all hitters with 11 kills and Madison Kommel added eight. Lacy Clark led the defense with 24 digs, Makayla Wrigley served for seven aces and Brooklyn Burkley tallied 12 assists.

LIBERTY NORTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South kept it close in the first set but suffered its fifth straight loss in a Suburban Big Eight home match Tuesday.

The Jaguars lost just 25-22 in the first set but presented little challenge to the Eagles in 25-6 and 25-11 losses in the next two.

South, which fell to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in the conference, also lost 2-0 (25-10, 25-15) to Lee’s Summit Monday.