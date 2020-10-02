Prep volleyball roundup: Grain Valley holds off Chrisman

By The Examiner staff

Some good old-fashioned teamwork helped the Grain Valley volleyball team stave off a challenge from William Chrisman.

The Eagles used a balanced attack to sweep the host Bears in three sets Thursday. After hanging on for a 25-22 win in the first set, the Eagles closed out the Suburban Middle Six win with 25-11 and 26-24 wins.

"William Chrisman gave us a strong fight from the start. They have a good offense that keeps our defense on their toes,” Grain Valley coach Tori Squiers said as her Eagles improved to 9-6-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference. “However, the girls fought back hard with a strong defense and offense as well. We really played as a team."

Olivia Williams led the Eagles with 10 kills and Adelyn Bybee added six. Clara Gower led the defense with 15 digs and Madi Morris dished out 15 assist.

Madison Kommel led Chrisman (6-4, 2-2) with five kills and nine digs, and Mia Key tallied four kills, three blocks and two aces.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 3, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs took area power Lee’s Summit West to the brink before falling Thursday.

The Wildcats took a marathon first set 34-32, then fell 25-14. Blue Springs won the third game 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead but the Titans eked out 25-23 and 15-10 wins in the final two for the Suburban Big Eight victory.

“A back and forth first set featured several lead changes and lots of game points for both sides and set the tone for night,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said. “The Lee’s Summit West defense was on fire, digging everything and making it difficult to score.”

Anna Christensen led the Blue Springs defense with a strong night on serve receive and tallied 39 digs. Chloe Kaminski scooped up 28 digs and knocked down 19 kills and Maya Fergerson added 11 kills for the Wildcats (7-4, 5-3), who had six service aces.

VAN HORN 3, OAK GROVE 0: Consistent play led Van Horn to a sweep of visiting Oak Grove in a non-conference match Wednesday.

The Falcons (6-10) rolled to a 25-11 win in the first set, eked out a 27-25 win in the second and controlled the third for a 25-19 victory.

“We are starting to play some of our best volleyball of the season,” Falcons coach Jackie Becker said. “(This) was a great indication of the progress we are making as a team. The effort, focus and consistent play led to a solid victory over a strong Oak Grove varsity team.”

Sanoma Hunter led the Falcons with 16 kills. Erika Parrish added seven kills and four blocks and Madison Turpin dished out 25 assists.

Oak Grove dropped to 3-5 with its third straight loss.