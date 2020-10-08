Eagles sweep Indians, stay unbeaten in conference

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Grain Valley stayed perfect in Suburban Middle Six play with a sweep against Fort Osage on Thursday night in Independence.

The Eagles won 3-0, winning 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17 and improved to 5-0 in the conference.

In a unique twist, the two teams will play again on Monday in a rescheduled game from when Fort Osage had to quarantine earlier this season.

The win was the second in a row for the Eagles and the sixth in the past seven dating back to the Lee’s Summit North Tournament.

During that stretch, Grain Valley has won five of those in sweeps – the exception was the 3-2 win against Truman on Tuesday.

“You go into it knowing it will be longer nights playing three out of five, but finishing it in three is always the idea,” Grain Valley coach Tori Squiers said after her team improved to 11-7-3 overall.

Serving became a turning point for Grain Valley, as it recorded 13 aces in the contest. Madi Morris had five, Clara Gower added three, while the trio of Dru Iles, Kellie Overturf and Kelly Kilpatrick had two each.

“Aces and blocks, I think, is what got our game going,” Squiers said. “There were a lot of good volleys between and ended with a big block or we started off with an ace and those plays to start out made it easier.”

Fort Osage (4-7-2, 1-3) was competitive in each match and led in the second set early before Grain Valley regained the lead.

Addi Bybee led Grain Valley with nine kills. Also on offense, Iles provided 11 assists, while Morris had nine. Gower, the libero, led the Eagles’ defense with a team-high 11 digs.