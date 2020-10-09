Jaguars roll to sweep of Ray-Pec

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South volleyball team was on a mission Thursday.

The Jaguars rolled to a 25-11 third-set win after a pair of tight 25-19, 25-22 wins to sweep host Raymore-Peculiar in a Suburban Big Eight match.

South eked by Ray-Pec 3-2 in their earlier conference match on Sept. 15.

“Total team effort,” Jaguars coach Mallori Perry said after her team improved to 6-8 overall and 4-6 in the conference. “The varsity players had something to prove and they sure did tonight.”

Aubrey LaPour poured it on with 14 kills and Kylie Gregory knocked down 12 kills to lead the Jaguars up front. Tamia McClunie controlled the net with four blocks and 11 kills and Marti Strickert dished out 43 assists.

South’s junior varsity claimed a 2-1 win (25-21, 26-28, 15-8).

PARK HILL 3, BLUE SPRINGS 1: Blue Springs coach Katie Straka was happy with her team’s play Thursday at Park Hill, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Trojans in a Suburban Big Eight match.

“Great team defense, passing and intensity all around,” Straka said.

After losing 25-19 and 25-23 in a pair of tight sets to open the match, the Wildcats stayed alive with a 25-21 win in the third game. Park Hill, which lost 3-1 to the Wildcats on Sept. 15, took the fourth 25-20 to close it out.

Chloe Kaminski led Blue Springs (8-5, 6-4 Big Eight) with 15 kills and 23 digs. Brittany Whetstone controlled the net with six blocks and Lily Letchworth spread the offense around with 36 assists.