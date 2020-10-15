Wildcats force fifth set but fall

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs managed to force a fifth set but suffered a 3-2 Suburban Big Eight volleyball loss to visiting Liberty Tuesday.

After dropping the first two sets 27-25 and 25-20, the Wildcats stormed back with 25-22 and 25-23 wins in the next two games.

The fifth set was tied at 8, but Liberty broke the deadlock with a few straight points and held off the Wildcats for a 15-10 win.

“Anna Christenson had a monster night defensively, digging 34 balls and passing lights out on serve receive,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said. “Setter Lily Letchworth was spot on all night, distributing the offense with efficiency and accuracy.”

Letchworth finished with 40 assists. Chloe Kaminski tallied 12 kills, 20 digs and three aces and Maya Fergerson added 11 kills for Blue Springs (8-6, 6-5 Big Eight).