Prep volleyball roundup: Chrisman moves over .500 in conference play

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman volleyball team moved over .500 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference with a 3-1 win over Raytown Thursday.

After dominating the first two sets 25-14 and 25-17, the Bears lost the third 25-22. Chrisman, though, closed it out with a dominant 25-11 win in the fourth and final set.

Courtney Taylor led the Bears (7-4, 3-2 Middle Six) with 13 kills and two blocks and Mele Tuala added 11 kills. Brooklyn Burkey served for seven aces and dished out 11 assists and Patience Farmer led the defense with 21 digs.

LIBERTY NORTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs couldn’t rally and suffered its third straight Suburban Big Eight loss Thursday.

Liberty North took the first two sets by 25-20 scores and edged the Wildcats 25-23 in the final game to close out the win.

“Struggled early in sets one and two but came back to make both sets competitive,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said. “Set three (we) started strong and had the lead most of the set but couldn’t maintain it.”

Ella Duchane tallied nine kills and Chloe Kaminski added eight kills and 21 digs to lead the Wildcats (8-7, 5-6 Big Eight).

LIBERTY 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South dropped to 6-10 overall and 4-8 in the Suburban Big Eight with a road loss at Liberty Thursday.

Liberty dominated the first two sets 25-15 and 25-13. South gave the Blue Jays a challenge in the third before falling 26-24.