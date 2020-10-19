Bears serve up win over rival Indians

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

William Chrisman volleyball coach Mary Lile entered Monday night’s Suburban Middle Six match against U.S. 24 rival Fort Osage with an ace up her sleeve.

Actually, there were 13 aces, as her Bears starred from the back row in a 3-1 victory over the Indians.

In the first set, libero Patience Farmer served three consecutive aces and then served the final 10 points, helping the Bears get off to a confidence-building start with a 25-20 win. After Fort Osage took the second set 25-23, the Bears dominated 25-13 and 25-9 in the final two games to claim the conference win.

“We’re always so much more confident when we get great serving like we did tonight,” said middle hitter Mele Taula, who tied Courtney Taylor with 12 serves and had a service run of five points in a row in the deciding fourth set.

“We’ve been great at serving all season, but I think tonight was the best we’ve served, especially Patience in that first game.”

When asked about her success from the back row, Farmer just shrugged.

“I’ve always been a pretty good server,” said Farmer, who led the Bears with 25 digs. “I was really confident after getting all those aces in the first game.

“But I don’t get anything – aces or digs or anything – without my teammates, and I thought we played one of our best matches tonight. Fort Osage has become a good rival and it’s usually a good match when we play them.”

In the second set loss, though, the Bears lost front row standout Mia Key, who suffered a lower body injury and left the gym after the match on crutches.

“Our girls had a lot of confidence after that first win, then we lost Mia about halfway through the second set and that hurt. It hurt us as a team and we all felt bad that Mia got hurt,” Lile said after her team improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

“But we were able to regroup and play really well the rest of the way. And our serving tonight was just outstanding. Patience and all the girls served really well. That set the tone for tonight.”

Fort Osage coach Vanessa Gage had little to say after her team fell to 6-12-2 and 2-6 in the Middle Six.

“Not much to say after that one,” Gage said. “We played well in the second set, and had some momentum, but we never got it back the rest of the night. If a coach could ever find out why their team loses momentum, they could make a lot of money.”

Alyson Young had four kills to lead the Indians.