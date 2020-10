The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school volleyball

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Jaguars will play host to the Wildcats in the annual Dig Pink match between the crosstown rivals. The match raises awareness and money for the fight against cancer, benefiting the Stephanie Vest Foundation (https://www.facebook.com/SVFoundation/).