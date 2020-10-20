Grain Valley volleyball builds on conference lead

By Michael Smith

The Examiner

There was a degree of uncertainty coming into the season for the Grain Valley volleyball.

Like every other high school team in the country, the Eagles’ season could’ve been in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 outbreak. But when Missouri high school athletic teams were given the go-ahead to play, Grain Valley was going into a new conference (Suburban Middle Six), with a new head coach (Tori Squiers) and playing against bigger schools than in previous years.

Not only have the Eagles held their own in the new conference, they have dominated. That trend continued against William Chrisman as Grain Valley swept the Bears for the second time this season in a 25-23, 25-25, 25-7 victory on the road.

In eight conference matches, the Eagles have only dropped three sets.

“We knew this was going to be our second to the last game of the season, so we were ready for it,” Grain Valley junior outside hitter Addy Baumgartner after the Eagles improved to 18-8-3 and 8-0 in the Middle Six. “We have another hard one on Thursday (against Truman), and we have to be ready for that one, too.”

The Eagles weren’t as ready as they could have been as they struggled to win the first game but managed to squeak out a victory at the end.

“Chrisman’s defense is really strong, and our offense was a little off in the first set,” Squiers said. “It was a super close game, then their libero got hurt. That hurt them a little bit. My team is really hungry right now. And being first in conference makes them push to finish first in conference.”

Grain Valley dominated the last two sets and ended the third with a kill from Baumgartner and an ace from senior Kelly Kilpatrick.

“The biggest key was our communication,” Grain Valley senior middle hitter Gabi Keim said. “That was why we were behind in the first game. We just tried to pick it back up. In the last two sets, the communication was there.

“It’s really great to see the steady progression that we have made. We have gotten a lot better from the beginning of the season until now. That’s awesome heading into districts.”

Junior outside hitter Olivia Williams led the Eagles with eight kills and Baumgartner and sophomore Addi Bybee added five each. Sophomore outside hitter Dru Iles had a team-high 17 assists, junior middle hitter Kellie Overturf had a team-best five blocks and senior libero Clara Gower led Grain Valley with 23 digs.

“Our blocking was great tonight,” Squiers said. “Gabby Keim was all over the net, and so was Kelli Overturf. And my outsides had a couple of blocks, too.

“(Williams) is so smart with placing the ball and she can see those holes when she goes up to hit. That not only helps her to swing really hard, but to also tip in the right places.”

For Chrisman, it has been tough sledding recently as it has lost five out of its last six matches. The Bears (8-8, 4-3) had some bad luck on the injury front as libero Patience Farmer exited the game in the first set with chest discomfort. They also lost middle hitter Mia Key in Monday’s win over Fort Osage,

“It took us out of the game,” Chrisman coach Mary Lile said of losing Farmer. “We depend on her so much for her defense and passing. It took us out.”

Mele Taula led Chrisman with seven kills and Courtney Taylor had five.