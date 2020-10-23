Prep volleyball roundup: Truman tops Eagles to share conference title

By The Examiner staff

The Truman and Grain Valley volleyball teams will share the Suburban Middle Six Conference title.

The visiting Patriots outlasted Grain Valley’s strong defensive effort to claim a 3-1 win Thursday.

The teams split the first two games by identical 25-19 scores with Truman winning the first. The Patriots edged the Eagles 31-29 in a marathon third set before finishing them off with a 25-19 victory in the fourth.

“Hard fought game on both ends,” Grain Valley coach Tori Squiers said after both teams finished with 9-1 records in league play after splitting the season series. “They have a strong offense that put our defense to work.”

Addi Bybee tallied 12 kills and Kellie Overturf had 10 kills and five blocks to lead the Eagles (18-9-3). Madi Morris dished out 19 assists and Clara Gower led the defensive effort with 30 digs.

Truman (17-8-5) faces Blue Springs South in a Class 5 District 14 semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Springs High School.

Grain Valley plays Marshall in a Class 4 District 13 semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Warrensburg High School.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Blue Springs dominated Lee’s Summit North to finish the regular season on a four-match winning streak.

The Wildcats swept with 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13 wins Thursday to improve to 12-8 overall and finish 8-6 in the Suburban Big Eight.

“Another balanced offensive night. Played scrappy on defense,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said.

Jalyn Walruff knocked down 12 kills and Chloe Kaminski had seven kills, 21 digs and two aces to lead the Wildcats. Ella Duchane added seven kills, Lily Letchworth tallied six kills and 28 assists and Anna Christenson chipped in 21 digs.

The Wildcats host Fort Osage in a Class 5 District 14 semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.

FORT OSAGE 3, RAYTOWN 1: After dropping the first set, Fort Osage bounced back with three straight wins to top visiting Raytown for a Suburban Middle Six win in its regular-season finale Thursday night.

Raytown claimed a 25-21 win in the first set but the Indians won 25-20, 25-15 and 25-20 in the final three games.

Aly Young and Kendra Siefker led the front line with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Audrey Griffin added seven kills, Tara Simer led the defense with 22 digs and Avery Gray had a strong night serving with six aces and dished out 23 assists.

The Indians, who meet host Blue Springs in a Class 5 District 14 semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, improved to 7-13-2 overall and finished 3-7 in the conference.

BELTON 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: Makayla Wrigley knocked down eight kills but it wasn’t enough to get past host Belton in a Suburban Middle Six match Thursday.

Belton claimed a 25-17 win in the first set and held off the Bears in close 25-21 sets in the final two.

Mele Taula added seven kills, Patience Farmer led the defense with 27 digs and Courtney Taylor dished out 18 assists as the Bears dropped to 8-10 overall and finished 4-4 in the conference.

Chrisman meets host Winnetonka in a Class 4 District 15 semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LIBERTY NORTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Undefeated Liberty North was too much for visiting Blue Springs South in a Suburban Big Eight match Thursday.

Blue Springs South dropped to 6-12 overall and finished 4-10 in the conference in its regular-season finale.

The Jaguars face Truman in a Class 5 District 14 semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Springs High School.