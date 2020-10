The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school volleyball

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The crosstown rival Wildcats (13-8) and Jaguars (7-12) meet for the Class 5 District 14 championship. Blue Springs swept the Suburban Big Eight Conference season series with 3-0 wins each time. The winner advances to Saturday’s sectional against the District 16 champion.