Eagles sweep into district finals

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley volleyball coach Tori Squiers challenged her team to change its mindset entering district play.

It must have worked as the Eagles swept Marshall 3-0 in the Class 4 District 13 semifinals Tuesday night at Warrensburg High School.

The Eagles dominated the Owls 25-10 in the first set and then closed it out with closer 25-17 and 25-16 wins to advance to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match against St. Michael the Archangel Catholic.

“We started out our game with Clara (Gower) serving four aces. We went into this week with a changed mindset and are just taking it game by game,” Squiers said after her team improved to 19-9-3. “Marshall definitely put up a good fight and made it a tough match. We are excited to focus on Thursday’s game now.”

Olivia Williams led the way on the frontline with 10 kills. Addi Bybee added eight kills, Dru Iles and Madi Morris each tallied 14 assists and Gower finished with seven aces.

The top-seeded Eagles now face second-seeded St. Michael, which downed host Warrensburg in three sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 14: Oak Grove took a Boonville team down to the wire before falling 3-2 in a Class 3 District 14 semifinal Tuesday.

The Panthers fell 25-21 in the first set but won the second 25-20 to tie it. After a close 25-23 loss in the third game, Oak Grove tied it again with a 25-18 win.

The Pirates (15-9), though, edged the Panthers 17-15 in the decisive fifth set to advance to Wednesday’s championship match against top-seeded Odessa (14-3).

Oak Grove finished the season at 4-11.