Eagles capture first district title since coach's playing days

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – A season that started with a two-week COVID-19 quarantine is ending in fairytale fashion for the Grain Valley volleyball team.

First-year coach Tori Squiers has led her Eagles to their first district title since 2013.

And that just happened to be when Squiers played for the Eagles.

Her 20-9-3 Eagles defeated St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 3-1 Thursday in the Class 4 District 13 championship match at Warrensburg High School.

Grain Valley won the first two sets 25-12 and 25-19 before the Guardians eked out a 27-25 win in the third. The Eagles closed it out with a 25-16 win in the fourth set to advance to Saturday’s Class 4 sectional against District 15 champion St. Pius X (12-6), a 3-0 winner over Winnetonka Thursday.

“I’m so thrilled for the girls,” Squiers said after posing for team photos for family and friends. “We got off to a rough start with a two-week quarantine. And then, we had to make those games up, so it seems like we’ve been playing every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to catch up. And now here we are in the playoffs and we win a district title.”

After the first set, it appeared it might be a long night for the Guardians, who finished 9-14-2.

“We didn’t get off to a good start, but we picked things up a little in the second set and really fought hard and won that third set,” Guardians coach Maggie McGovern said. “Then, we fought hard, but they pretty much took control of the fourth set. That is a very good Grain Valley team. They gave us all we could handle and we wish them luck the rest of the way.”

The Eagles boast a talented team of senior leaders and solid underclassmen with 5-foot-7 junior outside hitter Olivia Williams posing a threat every time she touches the ball.

“She’s not very intimidating on the front row, is she?” joked Squiers. “But that girl can jump out of the gym. And you literally have to drag her off the court to get her to leave practice, and that kind of work and determination showed tonight.”

It seemed like Williams was in the middle of every Grain Valley rally. Late in the fourth set, she dove for a ball from the back row and hit her head on the court.

“It hurt when I did it and it still kind of hurts,” said Williams, who finished with eight kills, “but there was no way I was leaving the match.

“Early on, when we were all in quarantine, we really thought we’d never get to finish our season. And now, we’re district champions. It’s weird how things work out.”

Senior libero Clara Gower, who made sure the court was covered defensively from top to bottom and side to side, agreed.

“This is a super exciting night, and I don’t know if we really thought we could get this far,” Gower said. “When we were all quarantined, I didn’t think we’d finish the season.

“But Coach Squiers kept encouraging us, and she is a great coach. We worked hard because she believed in us and she got us believing in ourselves.”

Williams said the fourth set was the most important moment of the match after losing that 27-25 heartbreaker in set three.

“We had to come back, and come back strong in the fourth set,” Williams said. “We could have won in three sets, but they really fought hard and found a way to win.

“But we got off to a good lead (18-7) and there was no way we were letting them come back and make it close.”