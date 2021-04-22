Chrisman seeks new volleyball coach after Lile steps down

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

William Chrisman High School activities director Greg McGhee is one of the busiest administrators in Independence.

He is sorting our resumes and scheduling job interviews to fill two head coaching positions.

Van Horn High School graduate Mary Lile, who joined the Chrisman staff as the head volleyball coach, both announced they were leaving Chrisman. The Bears are also losing Scott Schaefer, who led the Bears girls basketball team to the Class 5 final four in March.

"With the pandemic, there aren't a lot of coaches who are willing to make a move to a new school," McGhee said. "The basketball position was posted on Monday and the volleyball position was posted March 27, and we need to find outstanding coaches and teachers who will be a good fit at Chrisman."

Lile is moving to Florida to be with her family and Schaefer is returning to his alma mater, Columbus High School in Columbus, Nebraska, to take over the girls basketball program.

Schaefer won four state championships on the Kansas side before joining the Bears staff seven years ago, and Lile won a state championship at Notre Dame de Sion in 2001.

Lile was 31-45 in her three seasons at Chrisman, including an 8-11 mark last fall. She was 135-33-4 at Notre Dame de Sion and then left in 2004 for college coaching jobs at William Jewell College and Benedictine University. She was 108-96 in seven seasons as head coach at Benedictine from 2006-2012. She then served six seasons as an assistant coach at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School before heading to Chrisman.