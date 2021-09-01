Here are this week's top performers, scores in EJC high school volleyball
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SCORES/SCHEDULES
MONDAY, AUG. 30
Blue Springs 3, Park Hill South 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19)
Fort Osage 3, Grandview 0
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
St. Joseph Lafayette 3, Van Horn 0
Blue Springs South 3, Kearney 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-7)
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 3, Oak Grove 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9)
St. Joseph Central 3, Truman 2 (25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 20-25, 10-15)
Fort Osage at Odessa
Grain Valley, 3, Pleasant Hill 2 (25-27, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9)
William Chrisman 3, Raytown South 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-20)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman
7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
THIS WEEK'S TOP PERFORMERS
• Maya Fergerson, Blue Springs: 17 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill South
• Kayleigh Jenkins, Blue Springs: 14 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill South
• Chloe Kaminski, Blue Springs: 23 digs in 3-1 win over Park Hill South
• Makayla Wrigley, William Chrisman: 12 kills, including six in third set, in 3-0 win over Raytown South
• Tori Valentine, Blue Springs South: 12 kills in 3-0 win over Kearney
• Marti Strickert, Blue Springs South: 28 assists in 3-0 win over Kearney