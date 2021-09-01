Here are this week's top performers, scores in EJC high school volleyball

The Examiner

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SCORES/SCHEDULES

MONDAY, AUG. 30

Blue Springs 3, Park Hill South 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19)

Fort Osage 3, Grandview 0

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

St. Joseph Lafayette 3, Van Horn 0

Blue Springs South 3, Kearney 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-7)

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 3, Oak Grove 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9)

St. Joseph Central 3, Truman 2 (25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 20-25, 10-15)

Fort Osage at Odessa

Grain Valley, 3, Pleasant Hill 2 (25-27, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9)

William Chrisman 3, Raytown South 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-20)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman

7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

THIS WEEK'S TOP PERFORMERS

• Maya Fergerson, Blue Springs: 17 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill South

• Kayleigh Jenkins, Blue Springs: 14 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill South

• Chloe Kaminski, Blue Springs: 23 digs in 3-1 win over Park Hill South

• Makayla Wrigley, William Chrisman: 12 kills, including six in third set, in 3-0 win over Raytown South

• Tori Valentine, Blue Springs South: 12 kills in 3-0 win over Kearney

• Marti Strickert, Blue Springs South: 28 assists in 3-0 win over Kearney