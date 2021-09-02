Truman volleyball returns to last year's form in rout of Van Horn

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

If Wednesday’s contest against Van Horn was any indication, Truman may have just as a good of a season as it did in 2020.

Last year, Truman finished 17-9-5 and earned a share of the Suburban Middle Six Conference title with Grain Valley. Against the Falcons, the Patriots looked just as good if not better than it did last year.

Led by the trio of senior Sarina Ulberg, senior Taylor Jett and freshman Jaden Herl, the Patriots rolled past Van Horn 3-0 (25-6, 25-23, 25-16) at home.

Ulberg led the team with nine kills, while also setting up other teammates for kills of their own. She also added an ace in the third set to have a big effect on the match.

“She has to. Last year she was the setter as well,” Truman head coach David Gardner said. “The other setter is not as tall. Sarina is the next best person for the job.”

The senior’s biggest strength appeared to be her ball striking ability as Van Horn had a tough time returning her high-velocity shots.

“She is very strong and powerful,” Gardner said. “Her arm speed and arm strength helps her hit the ball really hard.”

Added Ulberg: “I think we did a good job today getting the ball to the setters and setting up our hitters.”

Ulberg was not alone up front. Herl notched six kills herself in an impressive showing in her first home match of her high school playing career.

“She’s awesome,” Ulberg said. “All of our freshmen have stepped up this year and they are really mature for their age. They all contribute to the team and we mesh pretty well.”

For Herl, getting acclimated to varsity play as a freshman was a smooth process thanks to her teammates.

“My teammates are so amazing and the seniors are so supportive,” Herl said. “I really enjoyed the conditions of everything. This was pretty exciting to play in my first home game in varsity.”

While Herl and Ulberg provided a good chunk of the offense up front, Jett used her float serve to make things difficult for the Falcons. She had a team-high six aces and when she was serving, Truman was at its best. In the first set, Jett led her team to a 10-0 run to put it away.

“She’s very consistent with a nice, hard float serve,” Gardner said of Jett. “She can place it pretty well. When she puts it in between people, it puts teams in a difficult spot and decisions have to be made.”

The Patriots’ dominant win was in part due to miscues by Van Horn. The Falcons hit the net several times, had miscommunication errors that led to Truman points and serves were hit or miss for all three games.

“We need to work on our serve-receives,” said Kylee Ward, one of Van Horn’s coaches. “We don’t serve as hard as some of the teams that we see.”

The Falcons had a strong performance from junior Sanoma Hunter, who appeared to be their main offensive threat. She tallied six kills and three scoring blocks, while being the vocal leader.

“She’s our star on our team,” Ward said of Hunter. “She definitely leads our other players. She makes sure we are fighting hard the whole time.”