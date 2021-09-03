Grain Valley volleyball aces test at Oak Grove with strong serving

Coach Tori Squiers headed to Oak Grove with a couple of aces up her sleeve Thursday.

And they paved the way to a 3-0 sweep of the Panthers before the Eagles headed back to Grain Valley.

Grain Valley won 25-14, 25-6, 25-9 to improve to 2-0.

Olivia Williams served six aces to open the first set and finished the night with 11 and Baumgartner finished the night with six aces in the deciding set.

"We've been working on our serves, and it really showed tonight," said Squiers, a former Eagles volleyball standout who is in her second year as the team's head coach. "When I played, Oak Grove was one of our big rivals, and it really brought back a lot of great memories coming here tonight.

"Win or lose, you know they're going to get a lot of support from their students and I was happy to see – and hear – our fans tonight. It was just a great environment and a great match."

With Williams serving, Grain Valley got off to an 11-3 lead in the first set.

"We work on serving every single day in practice, and it really paid off today," Williams said. "Serving can really be a positive thing in a match, especially when we were serving like we were tonight. I think an ace, or a great serve gets everyone fired up."

The first set was the lone time the Panthers reached double digits against the Eagles.

"We played a very solid all-around match tonight and … it all began with our serving," Squiers said. "I've encouraged our girls to work on all kinds of serves – top spin, slow and junk – and each one of those serves was effective tonight. It was fun to watch."

Baumgartner, a senior libero, did not have an ace until she collected six to help wrap up the sweep.

"We do a lot of serving, and it's still early in the season, but I think we're a really good serving team," Baumgartner said. "What was really strong tonight was our serving to a certain spot on the court. They had a hard time returning serve, even if it wasn't an ace."

Williams, a senior middle hitter, also contributed seven kills.

"Anything to help the team," Williams said smiling, when asked about her big night. "We think we have the talent to be a really good team this season. We have a lot of talent on the front and back row, and we love playing with each other."

Baumgartner backed that comment, adding, "This is one of the best teams we've had in regards to really getting along with each other. We can't wait to see each other at practice and at games.”

Kellie Overturf and Addie Bybee matched Williams’ seven kills each and freshman Kayla Gallagher added five.