Who are the 10 Eastern Jackson County high school volleyball players to watch in 2021?

There’s little that Blue Springs senior Chloe Kaminski cannot do on the volleyball court.

That’s what made the versatile 5-foot-9 outside hitter — a two-time all-state selection already — attractive to Division I college volleyball programs.

Kaminski committed early in her junior year to the University of Oklahoma and has not wavered from that as she heads into her senior season.

The team captain is a threat not only on offense for the Wildcats, but on defense as well. Kaminski was team leader in kills last season, with 288 and a sizzling .310 hitting percentage. She was second only to the libero on the team with 353 digs. And she led the Wildcats with a 95% serving rate and second with 29 aces.

“Stud OH (outside hitter), great leader, high volleyball IQ; will continue to lead our team by example and as an impact player” is how Wildcats coach Katie Straka described Kaminski. “A six-rotation player, hard to tell if she has a greater impact front row or back.”

That is why Kaminski heads our list of 10 Volleyball Players to Watch in Eastern Jackson County in 2021. Here are the other nine and some others to keep an eye on this season:

Addison Baumgartner, libero, Grain Valley

A starter at outside hitter since her freshman season, the senior will make the switch to libero this year and will lead the Eagles as their team captain.

She earned second-team all-conference, all-district and Examiner All-Area honors last season. She is also a dangerous server with a 95% success rate last season.

“We moved her to libero this season due to her leadership on the court and versatile playing ability,” Eagles coach Tori Squiers said.

Adelyn Bybee, right side, Grain Valley

The 6-foot-1 junior is ready to take a step up this season after earning second-team All-Suburban Middle Six and second-team all-district honors as a sophomore.

She is drawing interest from small Division I and Division II recruiters.

She “can jump out of the gym in order to put the ball away,” Eagles coach Tori Squiers said. “She is also a great blocker and strong attacker for our team.”

Ella Duchane, middle hitter, Blue Springs

The senior played mostly middle hitter last season, but Wildcats coach Katie Straka found that she is a dependable six-rotation player too.

She led the Wildcats with 60 blocks last season while also contributing 157 kills and 176 digs.

Duchane was “a key offensive contributor last year (and) will play an even larger role this year,” Straka said.

Maya Fergerson, outside hitter/right side, Blue Springs

The junior has developed into one of the more potent hitters in the area after finishing second on the team in kills as a sophomore, and should be more of a contributor this season.

“Had some huge kills as a sophomore — looking for more production from her in her junior season,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said. “Has developed consistency and poise — a great complement to our offensive contingent.”

Sanoma Hunter, middle blocker, Van Horn

The junior middle blocker is drawing Division I and Division II recruiting interest after a strong sophomore season. She ranks 46th in her 2023 class for middles, but Falcons coach Jackie Burasco said she’s more than a blocker.

“An all-around volleyball player, will make a big impact at the net both offensively and defensively,” Burasco said.

Marti Strickert, setter, Blue Springs South

The 5-foot-7 senior has developed into one of the best setters in Eastern Jackson County and is the Jaguars’ quarterback, calling plays.

“Marti is a game changer that makes contributions that are vital to the success of their team’s efforts,” Jaguars coach Mallori Perry said of Strickert, who has committed to Johnson County (Kan.) Community College. “... To be a game changer requires you to have a passion, a plan, persistence and partnership. Marti has a passion for the game.”

Sarina Ulberg, middle hitter/setter, Truman

The 5-foot-9 senior amassed some big numbers in an all-conference and all-district season while leading the Patriots to a 17-9-5 record and a share of the Suburban Middle Six title.

Playing an unusual combination of middle hitter and setter, she tallied 305 kills, 332 assists, 84 blocks, 62 aces and a .310 hitting percentage last season. She is expected to be the Patriots’ leader this season.

Tori Valentine, outside hitter, Blue Springs South

With the loss to graduation of all-state power hitter Aubrey LaPour and all-district players Tamia McClunie and Kylie Gregory, Valentine will need to step into a role as leader for the Jaguars this season.

The senior six-rotation outside hitter is drawing interest from Division II, NAIA and junior college recruiters, not only for her skills but her leadership as well.

“I could always count on Tori to have a smile on her face, even under a mask, get people pumped up before a game, but what I could count on her more was Tori to play a different position every night, no questions asked, and dominate the floor not only in energy, but consistency and skill,” Jaguars coach Mallori Perry said. “Her energy is contagious, and it made the coaching staff want her on the court all six rotations.”

Olivia Williams, outside hitter, Grain Valley

The senior outside hitter earned first-team All-Suburban Middle Six honors as a junior with a strong all-around game.

“She is a six-rotational player for our team the last three years,” Eagles coach Tori Squiers said. “She has an uncanny ability to see the court. She is a hard worker and loves the sport unconditionally.”

And here are some other Eastern Jackson County players to keep an eye on this season:

• Lexi Alexander, soph., MH/MB, Blue Springs South

• Taylor Bailey, sr., OH, Lee’s Summit North

• Brooklyn Burkey, sr., MH, William Chrisman

• Kaylee Chisholm, fresh., S, Oak Grove

• Remy Covinskey, jr., OH, St. Michael the Archangel

• Grace Gordon, sr., L, St. Michael the Archangel

• Dru Iles, jr., S, Grain Valley

• Kayleigh Jenkins, jr., OH, Blue Springs

• Taylor Jett, sr., OH, Truman

• Gabby Kurle, sr., OH, Truman

• Kellie Overturf, sr., MH, Grain Valley

• Erika Parrish, sr., MB, Van Horn

• Courtney Taylor, sr., OH, William Chrisman

• Lily Vanbebber, soph., OH/RS, St. Michael the Archangel

• Jalyn Walruff, sr., OH/S, Blue Springs

• Maddie Sibbing, jr., MH, Lee’s Summit North

• Mele Taula, jr., OH, William Chrisman