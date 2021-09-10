How was Blue Springs South volleyball topped by LS West's occasional volleyball players?

It would have been impossible to tell that junior Tori Valentine and her Blue Springs South teammates were on the losing end of a three-match sweep to Sydney Handel and Lee's Summit West Thursday.

That's because Valentine was encouraging her teammates in a new role as the leader of this young squad and the host Jaguars were responding with inspired play in the Suburban Big Eight matchup.

But they could not match the Titans, who won 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-15).

"We are young, but we are never going to give up," said Valentine, who led all players with 14 kills. "We know we're inexperienced, and it showed at times tonight, but even when we were down 0-2, we played as hard as we could."

She paused for a moment, and added, "And they're really good. That is the type of team we want to be."

South coach Mallori Perry was pleased with her team's approach and believes her youthful Jaguars are on the right path to success.

"Our girls are competing and getting better every night," Perry said after the Jaguars slipped to 4-6 and 0-3. "We've asked Tori to take her game to the next level and she's done that this season. I'm so proud of her and all the girls."

Perry then switched gears to talk about Jen Morgan's Titans, who improved to 2-2 and 2-1.

"I've known Sydney since she was 12, and watching her grow and develop into a great player is really special for me," Perry said. "She's such a great athlete – she's not even playing volleyball in college, she's playing soccer!"

Handel, who led the Titans with 12 kills and 10 digs, has committed to play soccer at Arkansas.

"I love volleyball, especially this team and our coaches," Handel said. "But my sport is soccer. Well, my sport is the sport I'm playing at that time, but soccer is the sport I'm playing in college, so I really want to have a great season because this is it for me and volleyball."

And if you want to talk about athletes, hurdling sensation Kenzie Kennicutt does not play club volleyball, yet she starts for the Titans and finished with 10 kills.

"Track is my main sport," Kennicutt said, "but I really love volleyball. I don't play year-round, but when school ball starts, I'm ready to go!"

Morgan feels blessed to be coaching this team, which started off with two losses, before finding the right combination on the court.

"We're so much better now than we were at the start of the season," Morgan said. "Tonight was a complete team effort, although Syd and Kenzie were just great tonight. We've made a few changes since those first two games and they really paid off.

"And our girls always work hard. You saw that tonight."