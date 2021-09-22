Truman High volleyball used their Swiss Army knife player Sarina Ulberg to defeat rival William Chrisman

Michael Smith

The Examiner

When she was a freshman and a sophomore for the Truman volleyball team, Sarina Ulberg disliked being on the bench.

The senior specialized as a hitter and blocker up front back then. But she’s worked on the other aspects of her game since then and has become Swiss Army knife-type player for coach David Gardner.

She is a setter, middle hitter, outside hitter and also plays in the back. She is on the floor at all times.

And against crosstown rival William Chrisman, she showed her versatility, setting up teammates for kills and getting some of her own during a 25-5, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of the rival Bears Tuesday in a Suburban Middle Six Conference home match.

“I felt like there was nothing I could do when I was on the bench, but I love being in there all the time now,” Ulberg said.

Ulberg’s biggest strength seems to be her hitting. For the Bears, it seemed nearly impossible to return or dig any of Ulberg’s spikes. Most of her hard hits resulted in a kill. Her shots had so much velocity, a Chrisman player started rubbing her arm and looked pained after trying to dig one of her shots.

“I’ve gotten lucky to have the natural ability to have a fast swing,” Ulberg said. “That’s the most fun part when you can get a hard swing and kill it.”

Not only is Ulberg able to hit the ball hard, she had a pair of kills that she lightly tapped over the net and found an empty spot on the Bears’ side of the floor. She finished the games with 11 kills, six of which came in the third set.

Ulberg also made it tough for Chrisman hitters to get kills with her blocking ability. When she was in the middle of the front line, she served as a setter, helping her teammates get kills. She also helped out the defense in the back and displayed a topspin serve that resulted in two aces late in the second set.

It’s the type of serve that hangs in the air for a couple of seconds before taking a sharp dive to the floor.

“That serve is usually not effective unless you hit it really hard,” Ulberg said. “... When I do that serve, I hit it as hard as I can. It drops really fast.”

Gardner added that the topspin serve is not often used at the high school level and Ulberg has an advantage using it.

“She’s got a good topspin serve, we are just working on consistency,” Gardner said. “She takes her eye off of it early sometimes and misses. But she has a good, powerful serve.

“The spin causes it to dive at the end. Not a lot of people use that serve. Most use a little float serve. Other teams aren’t used to the topspin and it catches them off guard.”

Aiding Ulberg up front was senior Anna Sapp, who had four kills, two of which came on overpasses from Chrisman.

“We work a lot on overpasses and make sure that our timing is right,” Sapp said. “When we are swinging, we make sure we are swinging in Zone 1, because that’s where the setter is. You are taking out that setter which takes out their next play.”

Gardner said Sapp helps the Patriots with her high volleyball IQ.

“She limits her mistakes and knows her capabilities,” Gardner said of Sapp. “She’s always willing to do what it takes to win.”

Truman (7-3-1, 1-0 Suburban Middle Six Conference) dominated the first set and ended it on a 6-0 run behind the serving of senior Taylor Jett.

In the second set, Chrisman led 4-2 early in the set before Truman took control with a 10-2 spurt, highlighted by a pair of kills from junior Hailey McIntyre.

The Bears never got closer than four points the rest of the set as the setting from Ulberg and freshman Addison Gardner helped the Patriots run away with it.

Chrisman junior Mele Taula, who returned from having to quarantine due to COVID-19, did her best to try and help Chrisman win at least one set in the third. She racked up six kills and two aces in that game, but her Bears (6-5, 0-1) were unable to take a lead at any point during the set as Truman senior Gabby Kurle ended the match with a kill inside the back right corner.

“We are happy to have her back,” Chrisman head coach Angela Cook said of Taula. “She has been back for a few games. She is very important to us. When she can put the ball away for us, it’s a good thing.”

While Taula had a strong game, a bevy of mistakes was too much to overcome for the Bears.

“Sometimes we get so hyped up before the game,” Cook said. “That first game, we were really jittery. We just have to be solid. We are working on that.”