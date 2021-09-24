Blue Springs volleyball tops rival Blue Springs South amidst 'energy' from fans

Both the Blue Springs Wildcats and Blue Springs South volleyball teams left Thursday’s crosstown rivalry match feeling like winners.

The Wildcats claimed a thrilling 25-18, 25-19, 29-27 Suburban Big Eight win inside an electric Blue Springs South High School gymnasium, but the host Jaguars saif they benefited from it as well.

"I've never experienced anything like this – the excitement, the energy, the fans from both schools – it's amazing," said South sophomore Lexi Alexander, who led the Jaguars with 10 kills.

"I know we lost, but I can't quit smiling. Our fans, our student section, everything was so exciting. I've never experienced anything like this. I can't wait for another big night like this."

Jaguars coach Mallori Perry was happy to have the exhilarating atmosphere back for the big rivalry match.

"Two years ago, Lexi was an eighth grader; last year, we played in front of a few parents because of COVID; and tonight, it was just so special for all of us," said Perry, who played for and coached with longtime Blue Springs head coach Katie Straka. "The fans from both schools were great.

"During the match I could hear our girls talking about how exciting it was, and I was talking with our coaches. We missed our fans and our students last year and they made up for it tonight."

She paused for a moment, accepted congratulatory pats on the back from appreciative parents, and added, "There was a lot of excitement for a 3-0 match. You have to be ready when you play the crosstown rival, especially when Katie is coaching the team.

"I loved playing for her, coaching with her and competing against her. I just feel energized after tonight, and we're so young, I know our girls feel the same way."

The "old" veteran on the court, Blue Springs senior Chloe Kaminsky, a two-time all-state player who has committed to Oklahoma, was also pumped after the final point was struck.

"We love to play South, and the gym was crazy tonight," said Kaminsky, who led the Wildcats with 13 kills and 24 digs. “We miss playing in front of fans last year. I was so proud of all our students who came over tonight and the South fans were great, too.

"And to win a match like this is special. It took a complete game effort from everyone."

While Kaminsky usually spends her fair share of time in the spotlight, there were enough heroics to share with her teammates Thursday night.

"I loved the way our back row played," Kaminsky said. "They were flying all over the place."

Defensive specialist Hanna Wild was one of those, and she admitted after the match she was feeling it.

"I'll admit it, I'm sore," said Wild, who had seven of her eight digs in the thrilling finale. "I guess you could say I don't really worry about my body during a match because I will do anything I can to help our team win. This was just a great night with our fans, with their fans and the two rivals going against each other."

Straka, whose Wildcats improved to 8-5 and 3-3, was smiling long after the match was over.

"This is the one thing you cannot replicate in practice – the intensity," Straka said. "Both teams seemed to thrive on the energy and I thought both teams really played well. Chloe was Chloe, you always know what to expect from her, and Hanna was hitting some lasers when serving (she led the Wildcats with four aces). It was just a great night."