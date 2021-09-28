Oak Grove volleyball overcomes slow start to edge Van Horn

It took a set for coach Kate Sollars' Oak Grove High School girls volleyball team to show its real strength Monday.

And once it did, the end result was a tight 3-2 non-conference win over visiting Van Horn.

The Falcons used their size and athleticism to totally dominate the first set. Sanoma Hunter had five kills and two aces in the 25-10 win.

The junior middle blocker dominated the first portion of the second set, as the Falcons got off to an 11-4 lead as she added three more kills and an ace, but once Oak Grove rallied to take a 13-12 lead, the game was a see-saw thriller that saw the Panthers grab a 25-22 win.

"I think we got in their heads," said diminutive freshman defensive specialist Aubrey Talamonte, who had five aces in Oak Grove's comeback victory. "You look at Van Horn and they were a lot taller than we were, but we were never intimidated. We just didn't play very well the first set, and we came back and started playing the way we are capable of the rest of the match."

Oak Grove, with Talamonte serving seven consecutive points late in the set, claimed a 25-20 win in third set, before Van Horn returned to its power game with Hunter slamming down five kills in a 25-19 fourth-set win that set up the deciding fifth set, which Oak Grove won 15-10.

"We were really confident going into the fifth set because we had played so hard, and we didn't want to lose the match," said another Oak Grove freshman, setter Kaylee Chisholm, who covered the court like a tarpaulin – from corner to corner and side to side.

"I think we're playing our best volleyball now, and tonight we played one of our best matches of the season," added Chisholm. "I'm only 5-foot-3, but I enjoy playing on the front row, and I enjoy playing on the back row – I just enjoy playing. I know Van Horn wanted to win tonight, but so did we, and we found a win even after losing the first set."

The Falcons have not had their starting lineup for a while because of illness and COVID-19 protocols, but first-year coach Jackie Burasco did not use that as an excuse.

"We've kind of scrambled with our lineup, especially since missing our setter," Burasco said after the Falcons fell to 4-9-3. "We played well at times tonight, and when we get healthy we're going to be fine."

There were hugs, smiles and photos taken after the Panthers improved to 3-6.

"I was very happy with the way our girls played tonight," Sollars said as the players milled around the court, not really wanting to leave after the come-from-behind victory. "We have some great players and we have some young players out on the court, this is a big win. I'm happy for them."

Hunter finished with a match-high 14 kills. Sam Stark and Jaycee Alexander led the Panthers with six each.