Blue Springs volleyball halts Lee's Summit North's late momentum for five-set victory

Following two quick setbacks at Blue Springs High School, it would have been easy for coach Shelby Hoffman's Lee's Summit North Broncos to fold their tent.

But that didn't happen, and it took a fifth-set rally for Katie Straka's host Wildcats to claim a white-knuckle 3-2 (25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 16-25, 15-12) Suburban Big Eight (Gold) Conference victory that left fans begging for more.

"Do you know how close this match was?" Straka asked. "They scored 98 points and we scored 101. Welcome to the Suburban Gold Conference."

It appeared the Broncos had a lot of momentum going into the fifth set, and that's when the Wildcats turned in their best performance of the night, with their backs against the wall.

"We just had to fight back to get that win in the fifth set," said two-time all-state outside hitter Chloe Kaminski, who served six points in the final set, and dominated play from the back line. "This was more like a fight than a volleyball match because they fought back after losing the first two sets, and we fought back when it was tied two each, and they had all the momentum.

"It was a great night of volleyball, but I wish we could have won in three sets. There would have been a lot less nerves for our team."

The match provided that rare moment when players and coaches from each team could leave the gym with a feeling of deep satisfaction.

"After the first two sets, Coach really got us fired up,” North libero Alexis Nunn said, referring to Hoffman. “She said she wanted to see Bronco volleyball out there, so we went out and fought our way back by winning the third and fourth sets.

“It was exciting, and I am proud of our team even though Blue Springs won the match. We saw what we are capable of, and I think we're going to be successful the rest of the season."

The night ended on a thunderous kill by Blue Springs’ Kayleigh Jenkins, a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball and track) who plays no sport year-round, yet dominates in each.

"Oh my goodness, what an athlete," Straka said of the junior middle hitter. "She goes from volleyball and plays great in basketball and is an all-state performer in track. She was great tonight – all our girls were great. But ... you can't take a minute off in a Suburban Gold match because the teams are so good. It could wind up costing your team a win."

Jenkins was all smiles as she left the locker room following the marathon match.

"I take a lot of pride in what I do, no matter what sport I'm playing at that time," said Jenkins, who finished with nine kills and was all over the court on the back row. "I love playing volleyball for the school because that's the only time I play. Coach gets us fired up and I love the girls on the team.

"Tonight was so close, especially after we won the first two sets. I'm just proud of how we were able to fight back and win the final set."

Hoffman, who is expected to give birth one day next week, raved about the play of both teams.

"Wow, what a night of volleyball," she said. "I don't know why it took our girls two sets to finally show up, but when they did, they played great Bronco volleyball.

"And you know Katie's girls are always going to play well. I wish we could have found a way to win that fifth set, but it was a great night of volleyball for both teams and fans from each team."

Maddie Sibbing led the Broncos with 15 kills and Nunn led with 29 digs.

Maya Ferguson led the Wildcats with 16 kills and Kaminski added nine. Kaminski led Blue Springs with 21 digs.